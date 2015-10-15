Report: Nebraska corn, soybean harvests lag averages by date

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A weekly federal report says Nebraska corn and soybean harvests are running behind the average completion for the date.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture report says that as of Sunday, the state’s corn harvest was 26 percent finished, ahead of the 18 percent last year by the date but behind the average of 34 percent.

The report says the soybean harvest was 57 percent finished, ahead of the 41 percent last year but below the average of 63 percent for the date.

The sorghum harvest was 17 percent finished, compared with 11 percent last year and 21 percent on average.

Winter wheat planted was 93 percent, which was 2 percentage points ahead of the average planting for the date.