Farmers urged to learn new grain storage, selling rules

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Farmers should make sure they understand the rules governing grain sales and storage because some of them have changed.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau says recent changes in state law could affect farmers when a grain elevator fails.

To collect from a grain dealers security payment, farmers now have to demand payment from a buyer within 15 days after the last shipment in a contract and cash a check within 15 days.

Previously, Nebraska farmers had 30 days to take similar action.

The Farm Bureau’s Jay Rempe says the shorter deadlines should help speed up resolution of grain elevator insolvencies, but farmers need to protect their rights.