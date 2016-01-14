Iowa, Nebraska post record corn and soybean crops

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - It is a record year for Iowa and Nebraska crop farmers.

The final harvest report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture says Iowa farmers brought in 2.5 billion bushels of corn, 4 percent higher than the 2009 record. Iowa has led the nation in corn production for 22 consecutive years. The average per-acre yield of 192 bushels also is a new record.

Soybean farmers did very well too producing a record crop and the nation’s largest soybean bounty, beating out Illinois for the first time since 2012. At 554 million bushels, this year’s Iowa soybean harvest exceeds the 2005 record by 5 percent. The per-acre yield also beat the 2005 record.

Nebraska also produced records with 1.69 billion bushels of corn and a 306 million bushel of soybeans.