Vin-Mar Cattle Co. and Krebs Ranch win Reserve Grand Champion at National Western Stock Show

Angus producers competed for top honors during the 2016 National Western Stock Show (NWSS) Angus Carload & Pen Show, Jan. 16 in Denver, Colo. Six carloads and 43 pens-of-three were showcased in the Yards during the 110th NWSS.

Arlen Sawyer, Bassett, Neb.; Doug Slattery, Chappell Hill, Texas; and Phil Trowbridge, Ghent, N.Y., evaluated the bulls and selected champions.

Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla., claimed grand champion carload, with 10 January 2015 bulls sired by EXAR Denver 2002B; Sitz Top Game 561X; Deer Valley All In; and Connealy Black Granite. The group weighed an average of 1,463 pounds and posted an average scrotal circumference of 40.3 centimeters.

Vin-Mar Cattle Co., Gordon, Neb., exhibited the reserve grand champion carload with January and February 2015 bulls sired by S A V Hot Iron 0941; Vin-Mar Johnny Cash 3513; Vin-Mar Monumental 3575; S A V Resource 1441; Bushs Triple Threat 851; S A V Pursuit 0160; and EXAR Denver 2002B. The ten bulls posted an average weight of 1,399 pounds, and an average scrotal circumference of 39.0 centimeters.

Freys Angus Ranch, Granville, N.D., showcased the grand champion pen of three bulls with September 2014 sons of Young Dale Xcaliber 32X. The trio posted an average weight of 1,720 pounds and an average scrotal circumference of 41.0 centimeters. The bulls first won champion yearling.

Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb., captured the reserve grand champion pen of three bulls after first claiming early calf champion. The January and February 2015 sons of Barstow Cash and CFCC Black Jack 001 posted an average weight of 1,450 pounds and an average scrotal circumference of 38.2 centimeters.

McCurry Angus Ranch, Burrton, Kan., showcased the grand champion pen of three heifers with September and October 2014 daughters of S A V Bismarck 5682. The trio posted an average weight of 1,147 pounds. The heifers first won champion yearling.

Bear Mountain Angus, Palisade, Neb., captured the reserve grand champion pen of three heifers after first claiming early calf champion. The January 2015 daughters of PVF Insight 0129 posted an average weight of 998 pounds.

2016 Nwss Angus Carload & Pen Show Results

Carloads 6 Shown:

Grand Champion Carload of Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Grand Champion Carload of Bulls: Vin-Mar Cattle Co., Gordon, Neb.

Pens 43 Shown:

Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Mogck Angus Farms, Tripp, S.D.

Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.

Reserve Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, Neb.

Champion Yearling Pen of Three Bulls: Frey Angus Ranch, Granville, N.D.

Reserve Champion Yearling Pen of Three Bulls: Werner Angus LLC, Cordova, Ill.

Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Frey Angus Ranch, Granville, N.D.

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.

Early Heifer Calf Champion: Bear Mountain Angus, Palisade, Neb.

Reserve Early Heifer Calf Champion: Bobcat Angus LLP, Galata, Mont.

Champion Yearling Pen of Three Heifers: McCurry Angus Ranch, Burrton, Kan.

Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers: McCurry Angus Ranch, Burrton, Kan.

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Bear Mountain Angus, Palisade, Neb.