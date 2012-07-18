USDA Neb. Crop Weather 7-16

Agricultural Summary: For the week ending July 15, 2012, dryland crops and pastures continued under stress due to hot and dry conditions blanketing the state, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Nebraska Field Office. Irrigation remains active; however some producers using surface water supplies were required to stop pumping due to low river levels. Seventy percent of the corn crop was silking and nearly two-thirds of the soybean crop is blooming. The first sorghum fields were heading out. Wheat harvest was near completion about 3 weeks ahead of average. Hay was being cut from roadside ditches and producers were considering use of CRP acres for forage. With declining conditions, some livestock are being removed from summer pastures to dry lots or are being sold.

Weather Summary: Temperatures moderated and ranged from 2 degrees above normal in the western half of the state to

2 degrees below normal in the eastern half. Highs reached triple digits in portions of the west and lows were recorded in the mid 50’s. Isolated areas across the mid section of the state received measureable rainfall with a few locations accumulating over one inch. However, much of the state saw little to no precipitation.

Soil Moisture and Days Suitable:

Nebraska, Week Ending July 15, 2012

This Week Last Week Last Year Aver- Age Percent Topsoil Very Short 53 37 0 4 Short 39 49 10 19 Adequate 8 14 84 72 Surplus 0 0 6 5 Subsoil Very Short 50 32 0 4 Short 42 52 9 15 Adequate 8 16 85 76 Surplus 0 0 6 5 Days Suitable 6.9 6.8 4.8 5.4

Field Crops Report:Corn silked was 70 percent, compared to 27 last year and over one week ahead of 38 average. Corn in the dough stage was 8 percent, compared to 1 last year and 2 average. Corn conditions declined and rated 9 percent very poor, 18 poor, 30 fair, 39 good, and 4 excellent, well below last year’s

82 percent good to excellent and 79 average. Irrigated corn conditions rated 63 percent good to excellent and dryland corn rated 16.

Soybeans blooming were 64 percent, ahead of 35 last year and

11 days ahead of 42 average. Soybeans setting pods was

13 percent, ahead of 2 last year and 5 average. Soybean conditions rated 7 percent very poor, 16 poor, 43 fair, 33 good, and 1 excellent, well below last year’s 81 percent good to excellent and 77 average.

Sorghum headed was 3 percent, ahead of 0 last year and

1 average. Sorghum conditions rated 10 percent very poor,

15 poor, 45 fair, 29 good, and 1 excellent, well below last year’s 82 percent good to excellent and 78 average.

The second cutting of alfalfa was 89 percent complete, well ahead of 53 last year and two weeks ahead of 59 average. The third cutting of alfalfa was 27 percent complete compared to 0 last year and average. Alfalfa conditions declined and rated 30 percent very poor, 30 poor, 24 fair, 15 good, and 1 excellent, well below 84 percent good to excellent last year and 74 average.

Wheat harvested was 97 percent, compared to 23 last year and

20 days ahead of 39 average.

Oats harvested was 89 percent, compared to 21 last year and

25 average.

Dry beans blooming were 30 percent, ahead of 0 last year and

10 average. Dry beans setting pods was 2 percent, ahead of 0 last year and 1 average. Dry bean conditions rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 36 fair, 51 good, and 4 excellent, but still well below 67 percent good to excellent last year and 70 average.

Wild hay harvest was 74 percent complete, ahead of 59 last year and 24 average. Wild hay conditions declined and rated

13 percent very poor, 46 poor, 31 fair, 10 good, and 0 excellent, well below last year’s 79 percent good to excellent and

82 average.

Crop Progress: Nebraska, Week Ending July 15, 2012

Crop This Week Last Week Last Year Aver- age Percent Alfalfa 2nd Cutting 89 86 53 59 Alfalfa 3rd Cutting 27 12 0 0 Corn Silked 70 50 27 38 Corn Dough 8 1 1 2 Dry Beans Blooming 30 3 0 10 Dry Beans Setting Pods 2 0 0 1 Oats Harvested 89 85 21 25 Sorghum Headed 3 1 0 1 Soybeans Blooming 64 37 35 42 Soybeans Setting Pods 13 4 2 5 Wheat Harvested 97 93 23 39 Wild Hay Harvested 74 60 59 24

Crop Condition: Nebraska, Week Ending July 15, 2012

Crop Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excel- Lent Percent Alfalfa 30 30 24 15 1 Corn 9 18 30 39 4 Dry Beans 2 7 36 51 4 Sorghum 10 15 45 29 1 Soybeans 7 16 43 33 1 Wild Hay 13 46 31 10 0

Livestock, Pasture and Range Report:Pasture and range conditions rated 35 percent very poor, 39 poor, 20 fair,

6 good, and 0 excellent, well below 83 percent good to excellent last year and 78 average.

This release is based on data from FSA county directors, county extension educators, NOAA, and the High Plains Regional Climate Center. County comments and reports can be found at: http://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Nebraska/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/NEcurrent.asp

Precipitation in Inches for Week Ending 8:00 a.m. July 15, 2012

Precipitation: By District, Nebraska, July 9 – July 15, 2012

Item NW NC NE CEN EC SW SC SE Total past week .05 .23 .02 .10 .00 .16 .30 .66 Total since April 1 4.61 7.66 9.43 7.24 10.58 6.98 7.92 10.74 Normal since April 1 8.83 10.52 12.26 11.79 12.59 10.21 11.70 12.88 Total as % of normal 51% 72% 76% 61% 84% 68% 67% 83%

Temperature and Growing Degree Days: By Location, Nebraska,

Week Ending Sunday, July 15, 2012

Station Temperature Growing Degree Days Since April 15 Extremes Average Departure Last Week Current Normal High Low NW Alliance 100 53 74 0 1251 1396 1316 Scottsbluff 97 57 76 +2 1360 1518 1306 Sidney 97 54 74 -1 1316 1467 1377 NC Ainsworth 100 55 79 +3 1400 1568 1452 Arthur 100 56 77 +1 1344 1505 1426 O'Neill 102 55 77 +1 1387 1549 1478 NE Concord 96 58 76 -1 1467 1632 1542 Elgin 94 56 75 -2 1422 1585 1508 West Point 97 56 76 -2 1500 1660 1591 C Grand Island 93 57 75 -1 1519 1685 1487 Cozad 96 54 74 -2 1434 1589 1457 Ord 97 55 76 0 1446 1603 1478 EC Central City 97 52 76 -1 1531 1692 1511 Lincoln 99 61 81 +2 1686 1872 1635 Mead 97 57 77 -2 1597 1765 1635 SW Champion 102 54 75 -1 1426 1574 1435 Dickens 99 57 76 0 1418 1580 1443 McCook 98 57 77 +1 1546 1710 1453 SC Minden 97 56 75 -1 1494 1656 1470 Red Cloud 97 59 77 0 1643 1813 1499 Smithfield 97 57 75 -1 1483 1646 1462 SE Beatrice 99 57 78 -1 1647 1820 1635 Clay Center 94 58 76 -1 1547 1714 1499 Nemaha 99 63 81 +2 1758 1948 1636

Source: High Plains Regional Climate Center and Nebraska State Climate Office

