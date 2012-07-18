USDA Neb. Crop Weather 7-16
Agricultural Summary: For the week ending July 15, 2012, dryland crops and pastures continued under stress due to hot and dry conditions blanketing the state, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Nebraska Field Office. Irrigation remains active; however some producers using surface water supplies were required to stop pumping due to low river levels. Seventy percent of the corn crop was silking and nearly two-thirds of the soybean crop is blooming. The first sorghum fields were heading out. Wheat harvest was near completion about 3 weeks ahead of average. Hay was being cut from roadside ditches and producers were considering use of CRP acres for forage. With declining conditions, some livestock are being removed from summer pastures to dry lots or are being sold.
Weather Summary: Temperatures moderated and ranged from 2 degrees above normal in the western half of the state to
2 degrees below normal in the eastern half. Highs reached triple digits in portions of the west and lows were recorded in the mid 50’s. Isolated areas across the mid section of the state received measureable rainfall with a few locations accumulating over one inch. However, much of the state saw little to no precipitation.
Soil Moisture and Days Suitable:
Nebraska, Week Ending July 15, 2012
|
|
This Week
|
Last Week
|
Last
Year
|
Aver-
Age
|
|
Percent
|
Topsoil
|
|
|
|
|
Very Short
|
53
|
37
|
0
|
4
|
Short
|
39
|
49
|
10
|
19
|
Adequate
|
8
|
14
|
84
|
72
|
Surplus
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
5
|
Subsoil
|
|
|
|
|
Very Short
|
50
|
32
|
0
|
4
|
Short
|
42
|
52
|
9
|
15
|
Adequate
|
8
|
16
|
85
|
76
|
Surplus
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
5
|
Days Suitable
|
6.9
|
6.8
|
4.8
|
5.4
Field Crops Report:Corn silked was 70 percent, compared to 27 last year and over one week ahead of 38 average. Corn in the dough stage was 8 percent, compared to 1 last year and 2 average. Corn conditions declined and rated 9 percent very poor, 18 poor, 30 fair, 39 good, and 4 excellent, well below last year’s
82 percent good to excellent and 79 average. Irrigated corn conditions rated 63 percent good to excellent and dryland corn rated 16.
Soybeans blooming were 64 percent, ahead of 35 last year and
11 days ahead of 42 average. Soybeans setting pods was
13 percent, ahead of 2 last year and 5 average. Soybean conditions rated 7 percent very poor, 16 poor, 43 fair, 33 good, and 1 excellent, well below last year’s 81 percent good to excellent and 77 average.
Sorghum headed was 3 percent, ahead of 0 last year and
1 average. Sorghum conditions rated 10 percent very poor,
15 poor, 45 fair, 29 good, and 1 excellent, well below last year’s 82 percent good to excellent and 78 average.
The second cutting of alfalfa was 89 percent complete, well ahead of 53 last year and two weeks ahead of 59 average. The third cutting of alfalfa was 27 percent complete compared to 0 last year and average. Alfalfa conditions declined and rated 30 percent very poor, 30 poor, 24 fair, 15 good, and 1 excellent, well below 84 percent good to excellent last year and 74 average.
Wheat harvested was 97 percent, compared to 23 last year and
20 days ahead of 39 average.
Oats harvested was 89 percent, compared to 21 last year and
25 average.
Dry beans blooming were 30 percent, ahead of 0 last year and
10 average. Dry beans setting pods was 2 percent, ahead of 0 last year and 1 average. Dry bean conditions rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 36 fair, 51 good, and 4 excellent, but still well below 67 percent good to excellent last year and 70 average.
Wild hay harvest was 74 percent complete, ahead of 59 last year and 24 average. Wild hay conditions declined and rated
13 percent very poor, 46 poor, 31 fair, 10 good, and 0 excellent, well below last year’s 79 percent good to excellent and
82 average.
Crop Progress: Nebraska, Week Ending July 15, 2012
|
Crop
|
This Week
|
Last Week
|
Last Year
|
Aver-
age
|
|
Percent
|
Alfalfa 2nd Cutting
|
89
|
86
|
53
|
59
|
Alfalfa 3rd Cutting
|
27
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
Corn Silked
|
70
|
50
|
27
|
38
|
Corn Dough
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Dry Beans Blooming
|
30
|
3
|
0
|
10
|
Dry Beans Setting Pods
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Oats Harvested
|
89
|
85
|
21
|
25
|
Sorghum Headed
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Soybeans Blooming
|
64
|
37
|
35
|
42
|
Soybeans Setting Pods
|
13
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
Wheat Harvested
|
97
|
93
|
23
|
39
|
Wild Hay Harvested
|
74
|
60
|
59
|
24
Crop Condition: Nebraska, Week Ending July 15, 2012
|
Crop
|
Very Poor
|
Poor
|
Fair
|
Good
|
Excel-
Lent
|
|
Percent
|
Alfalfa
|
30
|
30
|
24
|
15
|
1
|
Corn
|
9
|
18
|
30
|
39
|
4
|
Dry Beans
|
2
|
7
|
36
|
51
|
4
|
Sorghum
|
10
|
15
|
45
|
29
|
1
|
Soybeans
|
7
|
16
|
43
|
33
|
1
|
Wild Hay
|
13
|
46
|
31
|
10
|
0
Livestock, Pasture and Range Report:Pasture and range conditions rated 35 percent very poor, 39 poor, 20 fair,
6 good, and 0 excellent, well below 83 percent good to excellent last year and 78 average.
This release is based on data from FSA county directors, county extension educators, NOAA, and the High Plains Regional Climate Center. County comments and reports can be found at: http://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Nebraska/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/NEcurrent.asp
Precipitation in Inches for Week Ending 8:00 a.m. July 15, 2012
Precipitation: By District, Nebraska, July 9 – July 15, 2012
|
Item
|
NW
|
NC
|
NE
|
CEN
|
EC
|
SW
|
SC
|
SE
|
Total past week
|
.05
|
.23
|
.02
|
.10
|
.00
|
.16
|
.30
|
.66
|
Total since April 1
|
4.61
|
7.66
|
9.43
|
7.24
|
10.58
|
6.98
|
7.92
|
10.74
|
Normal since April 1
|
8.83
|
10.52
|
12.26
|
11.79
|
12.59
|
10.21
|
11.70
|
12.88
|
Total as % of normal
|
51%
|
72%
|
76%
|
61%
|
84%
|
68%
|
67%
|
83%
Temperature and Growing Degree Days: By Location, Nebraska,
Week Ending Sunday, July 15, 2012
|
Station
|
Temperature
|
Growing Degree Days
Since April 15
|
Extremes
|
Average
|
Departure
|
Last
Week
|
Current
|
Normal
|
High
|
Low
|
NW
|
Alliance
|
100
|
53
|
74
|
0
|
1251
|
1396
|
1316
|
|
Scottsbluff
|
97
|
57
|
76
|
+2
|
1360
|
1518
|
1306
|
|
Sidney
|
97
|
54
|
74
|
-1
|
1316
|
1467
|
1377
|
NC
|
Ainsworth
|
100
|
55
|
79
|
+3
|
1400
|
1568
|
1452
|
|
Arthur
|
100
|
56
|
77
|
+1
|
1344
|
1505
|
1426
|
|
O'Neill
|
102
|
55
|
77
|
+1
|
1387
|
1549
|
1478
|
NE
|
Concord
|
96
|
58
|
76
|
-1
|
1467
|
1632
|
1542
|
|
Elgin
|
94
|
56
|
75
|
-2
|
1422
|
1585
|
1508
|
|
West Point
|
97
|
56
|
76
|
-2
|
1500
|
1660
|
1591
|
C
|
Grand Island
|
93
|
57
|
75
|
-1
|
1519
|
1685
|
1487
|
|
Cozad
|
96
|
54
|
74
|
-2
|
1434
|
1589
|
1457
|
|
Ord
|
97
|
55
|
76
|
0
|
1446
|
1603
|
1478
|
EC
|
Central City
|
97
|
52
|
76
|
-1
|
1531
|
1692
|
1511
|
|
Lincoln
|
99
|
61
|
81
|
+2
|
1686
|
1872
|
1635
|
|
Mead
|
97
|
57
|
77
|
-2
|
1597
|
1765
|
1635
|
SW
|
Champion
|
102
|
54
|
75
|
-1
|
1426
|
1574
|
1435
|
|
Dickens
|
99
|
57
|
76
|
0
|
1418
|
1580
|
1443
|
|
McCook
|
98
|
57
|
77
|
+1
|
1546
|
1710
|
1453
|
SC
|
Minden
|
97
|
56
|
75
|
-1
|
1494
|
1656
|
1470
|
|
Red Cloud
|
97
|
59
|
77
|
0
|
1643
|
1813
|
1499
|
|
Smithfield
|
97
|
57
|
75
|
-1
|
1483
|
1646
|
1462
|
SE
|
Beatrice
|
99
|
57
|
78
|
-1
|
1647
|
1820
|
1635
|
|
Clay Center
|
94
|
58
|
76
|
-1
|
1547
|
1714
|
1499
|
|
Nemaha
|
99
|
63
|
81
|
+2
|
1758
|
1948
|
1636
Source: High Plains Regional Climate Center and Nebraska State Climate Office