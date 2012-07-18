USDA Neb. Crop Weather 7-16

Agricultural Summary: For the week ending July 15, 2012, dryland crops and pastures continued under stress due to hot and dry conditions blanketing the state, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Nebraska Field Office.  Irrigation remains active; however some producers using surface water supplies were required to stop pumping due to low river levels.  Seventy percent of the corn crop was silking and nearly two-thirds of the soybean crop is blooming.   The first sorghum fields were heading out.  Wheat harvest was near completion about 3 weeks ahead of average.    Hay was being cut from roadside ditches and producers were considering use of CRP acres for forage.  With declining conditions, some livestock are being removed from summer pastures to dry lots or are being sold.     

 

Weather Summary:  Temperatures moderated and ranged from 2 degrees above normal in the western half of the state to
2 degrees below normal in the eastern half.  Highs reached triple digits in portions of the west and lows were recorded in the mid 50’s.  Isolated areas across the mid section of the state received measureable rainfall with a few locations accumulating over one inch.  However, much of the state saw little to no precipitation.  

 

Soil Moisture and Days Suitable:

Nebraska, Week Ending July 15, 2012

 

 

 

This Week

 

Last    Week 

 

Last

Year

 

Aver-

Age

 

Percent

Topsoil

 

 

 

 

   Very Short

53

37

0

4

   Short

 39

49

10

19

   Adequate

8

14

84

72

   Surplus 

0

0

6

5

Subsoil

 

 

 

 

   Very Short

50

32

0

4

   Short

42

52

9

15

   Adequate

8

16

85

76

   Surplus  

0

0

6

5

Days Suitable

6.9

6.8

4.8

5.4

 

 

Field Crops Report:Corn silked was 70 percent, compared to 27 last year and over one week ahead of 38 average.  Corn in the dough stage was 8 percent, compared to 1 last year and 2 average.  Corn conditions declined and rated 9 percent very poor, 18 poor, 30 fair, 39 good, and 4 excellent, well below last year’s
82 percent good to excellent and 79 average.  Irrigated corn conditions rated 63 percent good to excellent and dryland corn rated 16.  

 

Soybeans blooming were 64 percent, ahead of 35 last year and
11 days ahead of 42 average.  Soybeans setting pods was
13 percent, ahead of 2 last year and 5 average.  Soybean conditions rated 7 percent very poor, 16 poor, 43 fair, 33 good, and 1 excellent, well below last year’s 81 percent good to excellent and 77 average.

 

Sorghum headed was 3 percent, ahead of 0 last year and
1 average.  Sorghum conditions rated 10 percent very poor,
15 poor, 45 fair, 29 good, and 1 excellent, well below last year’s 82 percent good to excellent and 78 average.

 

 

The second cutting of alfalfa was 89 percent complete, well ahead of 53 last year and two weeks ahead of 59 average.  The third cutting of alfalfa was 27 percent complete compared to 0 last year and average.  Alfalfa conditions declined and rated 30 percent very poor, 30 poor, 24 fair, 15 good, and 1 excellent, well below 84 percent good to excellent last year and 74 average.  

 

Wheat harvested was 97 percent, compared to 23 last year and
20 days ahead of 39 average.  

 

Oats harvested was 89 percent, compared to 21 last year and
25 average.  

 

Dry beans blooming were 30 percent, ahead of 0 last year and
10 average.  Dry beans setting pods was 2 percent, ahead of 0 last year and 1 average.  Dry bean conditions rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 36 fair, 51 good, and 4 excellent, but still well below 67 percent good to excellent last year and 70 average.

 

Wild hay harvest was 74 percent complete, ahead of 59 last year and 24 average.  Wild hay conditions declined and rated
13 percent very poor, 46 poor, 31 fair, 10 good, and 0 excellent, well below last year’s 79 percent good to excellent and
82 average.

 

Crop Progress: Nebraska, Week Ending July 15, 2012

 

Crop

 

This Week

 

Last Week

 

Last Year

 

Aver-

age

 

Percent

Alfalfa 2nd Cutting

89

86

53

59

Alfalfa 3rd Cutting

27

12

0

0

Corn Silked

70

50

27

38

Corn Dough

8

1

1

2

Dry Beans Blooming

30

3

0

10

Dry Beans Setting Pods

2

0

0

1

Oats Harvested

89

85

21

25

Sorghum Headed

3

1

0

1

Soybeans Blooming

64

37

35

42

Soybeans Setting Pods

13

4

2

5

Wheat Harvested

97

93

23

39

Wild Hay Harvested

74

60

59

24

 

Crop Condition: Nebraska, Week Ending July 15, 2012

Crop

Very Poor

Poor

Fair

Good

Excel-

Lent

 

Percent

Alfalfa

30

30

24

15

1

Corn

9

18

30

39

4

Dry Beans

2

7

36

51

4

Sorghum

10

15

45

29

1

Soybeans

7

16

43

33

1

Wild Hay

13

46

31

10

0

 

Livestock, Pasture and Range Report:Pasture and range conditions rated 35 percent very poor, 39 poor, 20 fair,
6 good, and 0 excellent, well below 83 percent good to excellent last year and 78 average.  

 

This release is based on data from FSA county directors, county extension educators, NOAA, and the High Plains Regional Climate Center. County comments and reports can be found at: http://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Nebraska/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/NEcurrent.asp

 

Precipitation in Inches for Week Ending 8:00 a.m. July 15, 2012

Precipitation: By District, Nebraska, July 9 – July 15, 2012

Item

NW

NC

NE

CEN

EC

SW

SC

SE

Total past week

        .05 

        .23    

        .02    

        .10    

       .00     

        .16   

     .30  

      .66    

Total since April 1

       4.61   

       7.66  

       9.43    

 7.24   

    10.58   

      6.98    

     7.92   

     10.74

Normal since April 1

      8.83    

     10.52 

     12.26 

     11.79    

     12.59    

     10.21    

    11.70   

     12.88     

Total as % of normal

      51%

     72%   

     76%    

      61%   

      84%   

     68%   

     67%    

     83%     

 

Temperature and Growing Degree Days: By Location, Nebraska,

Week Ending Sunday, July 15, 2012

Station

Temperature

Growing Degree Days

Since April 15

Extremes

Average

Departure

Last

Week

Current

Normal

High

Low

NW

Alliance

100

53

74

0

1251

1396

1316

 

Scottsbluff

97

57

76

+2

1360

1518

1306

 

Sidney

97

54

74

-1

1316

1467

1377

NC

Ainsworth

100

55

79

+3

1400

1568

1452

 

Arthur

100

56

77

+1

1344

1505

1426

 

O'Neill

102

55

77

+1

1387

1549

1478

NE

Concord

96

58

76

-1

1467

1632

1542

 

Elgin

94

56

75

-2

1422

1585

1508

 

West Point

97

56

76

-2

1500

1660

1591

C

Grand Island

93

57

75

-1

1519

1685

1487

 

Cozad    

96

54

74

-2

1434

1589

1457

 

Ord

97

55

76

0

1446

1603

1478

EC

Central City

97

52

76

-1

1531

1692

1511

 

Lincoln     

99

61

81

+2

1686

1872

1635

 

Mead

97

57

77

-2

1597

1765

1635

SW

Champion    

102

54

75

-1

1426

1574

1435

 

Dickens

99

57

76

0

1418

1580

1443

 

McCook

98

57

77

+1

1546

1710

1453

SC

Minden

97

56

75

-1

1494

1656

1470

 

Red Cloud

97

59

77

0

1643

1813

1499

 

Smithfield

97

57

75

-1

1483

1646

1462

SE

Beatrice

99

57

78

-1

1647

1820

1635

 

Clay Center

94

58

76

-1

1547

1714

1499

 

Nemaha

99

63

81

+2

1758

1948

1636

Source:  High Plains Regional Climate Center and Nebraska State Climate Office

 

 

Last modified onWednesday, 18 July 2012 12:37
More in this category: « FSA County Committee (COC) Nominations Period Ends August 1 Department of Natural Resources Issues Closing Notices to Surface Water Irrigators Due to Lack of Water »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top