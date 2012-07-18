Nebraska Beef Council Announces New Directors

Kearney, NE (July 18, 2012) – The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors approved the following results of the 2012 Board of Directors Elections:

District 1- Rodney Gray, a cow-calf producer from Harrison, NE. District 1 includes the counties of Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Garden, Cheyenne, and Deuel. This will be Gray’s second four-year term on the board.

District 3- Patrick Knobbe, a feedyard operator from West Point, NE. District 3 includes the counties of Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Pierce, Wayne, Thruston, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt. This will be Knobbe’s first four-year term on the board.

District 5- Myron Danner, a cow/calf producer from Burwell, NE. District 5, includes the counties of Custer, Garfield, Valley, Greeley, Sherman, Buffalo, Hall and Howard. This will be Danner’s second four-year term on the board.

District 7- William “Buck” Wehrbein, a feedyard operator form Waterloo, NE. District 7 includes the counties of Nance, Merrick, Hamilton, York, Polk, Platte, Colfax, Butler, Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas, Cass and Sarpy. This will be Wehrbein’s first four-year term on the board.

District 9- Anne Burkholder, a feedyard operator from Cozad, NE, was elected as chairman. District 9 includes the counties of Dawson, Frontier, Gosper, Phelps, Kearney, Red Willow, Furnas, Harlan and Franklin. This will be Burkholder’s first four-year term on the board.

The new board members will take office on January 2, 2013.