FSA county committee nominations end August 1st

Sheridan County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Sandy Orr reminds producers in the Hay Springs Local Administrative Area (LAA) III that the deadline to make nominations for a spot on the County Committee is August 1.

Elected county committee members serve a three-year term and are responsible for making decisions on FSA disaster, conservation, commodity, and price support programs, as well as other important federal farm program issues.

“County Committees are unique to FSA and are a valuable resource that gives locally elected farmers and ranchers who participate in FSA programs the opportunity to impact farm programs at the local level,” said Orr. “We we will start administering a new farm bill before too long, and I would really like to see a high level of participation during the nomination and election process this year,” she said. “Producers who participate in the FSA programs are encouraged to get involved on a different level and learn about the inner workings of the FSA office.”

Producers may nominate themselves or others as candidates. Organizations that represent minority and women farmers and ranchers may also nominate candidates. Nominees must participate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the local administrative area (LAA) in which the person is a candidate. To become a nominee, eligible individuals must sign form FSA-669A. The nomination form and more information about county committee elections are available online at: www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.

“In order to have fair representation of the demographics and agricultural interests in the community, I encourage all producers, including women, minority and beginning farmers and ranchers to participate in the nomination and election process,” said Orr.

County committees are comprised of three to five members elected by local producers. All newly elected county committee members and alternates will take office January 1, 2013.

Nomination forms must be received in the local USDA Service Center (or postmarked) by close of business on August 1, 2012.

For more information about county committees, please contact the Sheridan County FSA office at (308) 327-2489 or visit www.fsa.usda.gov.