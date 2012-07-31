FSA announces continuous sign-up for CRP highly erodible land initiative

Sandy Orr, Executive Director for the Sheridan County Farm Service Agency (FSA), announced that continuous sign-up for the Highly Erodible Land (HEL) Initiative under the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) started on July 23, 2012. Nebraska received a total allocation of 42,300 acres to enroll in the HEL CRP program. Offers will be accepted until either the state acreage allocation limit is reached or September 30, 2012, whichever occurs first.

“CRP is a voluntary program that has protected environmentally sensitive land for more than 25 years,” said Orr. “This initiative will accept offers with an erosion rate of at least 20 tons per acre per year for new cropland or CRP acres that expire on September 30, 2012; however, existing grass stands that are not considered expiring CRP will not be considered eligible,” she said.

Producers can stop by the Sheridan County FSA Office to determine if their land qualifies for the Highly Erodible Land Initiative and to receive additional location-specific details.

Landowners enrolled in CRP receive annual rental payments and cost-share assistance to establish long-term, resource conserving covers on eligible farmland. Incentive payments are not authorized under this initiative.

New land contracts approved during this continuous sign-up initiative will become effective the first day of the month following the month of approval and are valid for 10 years.

CRP contracts set to expire on September 30, 2012, may be offered for consideration and approved contracts will become effective October 1, 2012, and are also valid for 10 years.

For more information, please contact the Sheridan County FSA Office at 308-327-2489 or visit http://www.fsa.usda.gov/crp.