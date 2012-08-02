UNL's Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory Holds Open House on Aug. 22

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory is having its 13th annual open house from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time Aug. 22.



Throughout the day, there will be presentations on various aspects of cattle and natural resource management in the laboratory's Wagonhammer Education Center, near Whitman, Neb. As drought continues to deepen across the state, drought management will be featured prominently among the topics presented.



Exhibits will be on display throughout the day and guests can come and go as they please. Businesses, services and associations supporting the beef cattle industry will be there as well.



Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. welcome by Don Adams, director of UNL's West Central Research and Extension Center, and Linda Boeckner, director of UNL's Panhandle Research and Extension Center.



In the morning, speakers will brief participants on cattle markets, assessing agricultural risk through climate in Western Nebraska and managing drought risk on the ranch. Nebraska's District 7 Regent Bob Phares and University of Nebraska Foundation's Ann Bruntz will give remarks at 11:40 a.m. before lunch at noon.



For the afternoon program, participants have the choice of attending sessions covering beef systems research, protein supplements and weaning dates for cattle, and the economics of calving seasons throughout the year. A specialist panel also will address any questions participants have related to drought.



To reserve a complimentary lunch, call 308-696-6701, 800-657-2113 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Aug. 20.



The complete agenda for the open house can be found at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory website at http://gsl.unl.edu/openhouse.



Gudmundsen is a part of the university's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.