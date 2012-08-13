Women in Ag Meeting

An informational meeting will be held at the Chadron Farm Service Agency Office, 1020 W. 6th Street, September 12th, at 2 p.m. This meeting is for women involved in farming and ranching who would like to have better understanding of programs available, record keeping and loan application assistance.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) makes loans to eligible socially disadvantaged applicants (SDA) to buy and operate family-size farms and ranches. A SDA group is a group whose members have been subject to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of a group without regard to their individual qualities. These groups consist of American Indians or Alaskan Natives, Asians, African Americans, Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders, Hispanics and women.

The Farm Service Agency & Natural Resource Conservation Service also offers a variety of programs such as conservation, production and commodity programs that may be of assistance to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.

Handouts and Refreshments will be available.