2011 Farm Production Expenditures

Farm and Ranch Production Expenditures for Nebraska totaled $17.32 billion in 2011, up 10 percent from a year earlier, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Nebraska Field Office. Livestock expenses, the largest expenditure category, at $3.58 billion, remained unchanged from 2010. Rent, the next largest total expense category, at $2.08 billion, increased 8 percent from 2010. The categories showing the largest percentage increase over the previous year are Tractors & Self Propelled Machinery at 44 percent and Fertilizer at 33 percent.

Livestock expenses accounted for 21 percent of Nebraska’s total production expenditures. Rent accounted for 12, Feed 10, and Farm Services 9 percent.

The total expenditures per farm or ranch in Nebraska averaged $370,085 in 2011, up from $333,475, an increase of 11 percent. The Livestock expense category was the leading expenditure, at $76,496 per operation, more than 5 times the national average. Rent expenditures, at $44,444 per operation, were over 3 times the national average. The average Feed expenditure, at $36,966, was one and one half times the national average. Farm Services expenditures per operation, at $33,120, were above the national average.

These results are based on data from Nebraska farmers and ranchers who participated in the Agricultural Resource Management Study conducted by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Producers were contacted in February through April to collect 2011 farm and ranch expenses. This is the eighth year of state level information published for Nebraska from the Agricultural Resource Management Study.