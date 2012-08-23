Nebraska Corn Board elects new officers

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska Corn Board elected new officers at is August Board of Directors meeting in Kearney, Neb., last week.

Tim Scheer, District 5 director from St. Paul, Neb., was elected Chairman of the board. This will be Scheer’s first term to serve as Board Chairman after serving as Vice Chairman the previous year.

Curt Friesen, District 3 director from Henderson, Neb., was elected as Vice Chairman. Friesen previously served as the Secretary/Treasurer.

David Merrell, District 7 director from St. Edward, Neb., was elected as Secretary/Treasurer. This is Merrell’s first officer role after serving on the market development committee.

Alan Tiemann, at-large director from Seward, Neb., Past Chairman, will remain on the executive committee to advise the new chairman.

The role that these farmer leaders have is critical in supporting the mission and vision for Nebraska corn farmers, said Don Hutchens, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board.

“The investment that the 23,000 corn farmers in Nebraska that pay the checkoff has played a dynamic role in helping the Nebraska economy through its market development, research, promotion and education,” Hutchens said. “These new leaders will continue that legacy and work even harder for the Nebraska corn farmer.”

Officers on the Corn Board will remain in their role for one fiscal year – July to June.