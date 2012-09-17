Informational Fire Meeting September 20

Producers affected by the Wellnitz Fire are invited to attend an informational meeting about potential federal assistance to aid in their recovery. The meeting will be held at the Extension Church at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 20. This is a short informational meeting to discuss the overall outlook of affected acres as well as what producers need to do now to document their losses and submit an application with the Farm Service Agency for assistance. For more information contact the Sheridan County FSA Office at (308) 327-2489.