September 30 Is Deadline To Purchase 2013 NAP

September 24, 2012 — Sheridan County producers are reminded that September 30th is the deadline to buy their Noninsurable Crop Assistance Program (NAP) insurance coverage from the Farm Service Agency (FSA) for the 2013 crop year on select crops. According to FSA County Director Sandy Orr, “Producers wanting to purchase NAP coverage on fall planted crops like wheat for hay, and rye for hay only have until September 30th to do so. Because the deadline falls on a Sunday it is highly recommended that producers contact the Farm Service Agency office this week to purchase their coverage. While the deadline for pasture and hay crops does not expire for a while yet, I also strongly recommend that producers purchase their coverage now before they forget.”

NAP covers crops that are uninsurable through federal crop insurance policies from natural disaster events. The fee is $250 per crop group up to a $750 maximum per producer per county. “During a drought like what we are currently suffering this coverage could prove to be very useful,” said Ms. Orr. One $250 fee covers all acres of each specific crop, so for example a producer paying one fee insures all of their owned pasture acres whether there are 500 acres or 5,000 acres.

Producers needing to purchase NAP coverage, or just to make sure they already purchased it for 2013, should contact the Sheridan County FSA Office at (308) 327-2489 extension 2.