Whitestone and Krebs ranked sixth in Nebraska

Whitestone and Krebs of Gordon, Neb., has been ranked sixth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Nebraska having recorded 465 head of Angus with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2012, which ended Sept. 30, according to Bryce Schumann, CEO of the American Angus Association.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2012 registered 315,007 head of Angus cattle. “Our year-end statistics continue to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidify our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry,” Schumann said. “These results underscore our members’ commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry.”

The American Angus Association, headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo. is the largest beef registry association in the world in terms of both annual registrations and active members. For more information about the Angus breed go to www.angus.org.