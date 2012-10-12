The Cattle Business Weekly names local couple as Top 10 Industry Leaders

Ten individuals from the region have joined The Cattle Business Weekly newspaper’s elite class of Top 10 Industry Leaders. The newspaper just recently announced its 2011 inductees with the publishing of their annual Cattle Business, Herd Reference Guide. Each year the agricultural newspaper selects individuals that are committed to helping the agricultural industry thrive.

“This year’s class of Top 10 Leaders is the most unique group we have ever had,” says Codi Vallery-Mills, editor for The Cattle Business Weekly. “The cattle industry relies on a variety of people with varying backgrounds to be successful. This year’s Top 10 is a great representation of that diversity. Auctioneers, writers, teachers, professional promoters and livestock operators are included in the class.

Making the Top 10 lineup this year are:

• Jake and Kami Scott of Gordon, Neb. – Having spent time in various aspects of the ag industry they have settled in Nebraska and are part of the well-known cattle operation, Whitestone-Krebs. They offer a fresh perspective on cattle, marketing and life in general.

• Teresa Scanlan of Gering, Nebraska – Former Miss America 2011 she has a deep respect for the agriculture industry and is an active voice for farmers and ranchers.

• Adam Redland of Ten Sleep, Wyoming – Head auctioneer at Worland Livestock and a volunteer with several FFA and 4-H events in Wyoming.

• Amanda Radke of Mitchell, S.D. – Journalist and cattlewoman, Amanda Radke is a passionate promoter for the industry and has been since she staged her first walkout of a Carrie Underwood concert in protest of the singer’s views on animal agriculture. She is also the author of children’s book, Levi’s Lost Calf.

• Joe Martin of Elysian, Minn. – Executive Director of the Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association, Joe Martin has a full plate of duties helping guide the association in its policy setting endeavors. He has also served with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and is a cattle producer himself.

• Cory Schrag of Marion, S.D. – One of the Shorthorn breeds most entrepreneurial spirits is Cory Schrag who runs a purebred operation based on a sire he found in Australia while he was there as a Shorthorn Ambassador.

• Dane Rauschenbger of Portland, Ore. – He runs countless marathons each year as a member of Team BEEF. His acknowledgement that beef powers his athletic achievements has gained him a position as a spokesman for Team BEEF.

• Jason Zahn of Towner, N.D. – A North Dakota cattleman, Jason Zahn, strives each day to raise the best cattle to be found. He also is president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association – a group known for their proactive stance on agricultural issues.

• Aaron Arnett of Plain City, Ohio – He travels the Great Plains eyeing the cattle of regional producers for Select Sires. As the vice president of Beef Genetics Programs with the sire service company, Aaron Arnett has a direct impact on the cattle genetics found in the Plains states.

• Jason Ahola, of Fort Collins, Colo. – He is a professor of Beef Production Systems at Colorado State University and the coordinator of the Seedstock Merchandising Team. His efforts for gaining hands on work experience for his students has been recognized in the industry.

The Cattle Business Weekly is a leading agricultural newspaper based in Philip, S.D. Every fall the newspaper selects ten individuals to be featured in its annual herd reference guide. Learn more about The Cattle Business Weekly at www.cattlebusinessweekly.com.