Hay production records due to FSA

Area producers are reminded that close of business November 15, 2012 is the deadline for submitting 2012 bale counts and scale tickets to the Farm Service Agency (FSA) for all Noninsurable Crop Assistance Program (NAP) covered crops. Production records are required to be submitted to the FSA office to maintain your Actual Production History (APH) for each crop’s average yield and to remain in compliance with the program.

Having an accurate APH is important should you suffer a loss on your crop because insured producers must lose over 50% of their APH yield before it becomes payable. Not maintaining your APH could cost you money in the long run.

The deadline is earlier this year because of the change in crop reporting date for 2013 wheat, pasture and perennial hay crops being moved to November 15, 2012. Producers needing to report their production, or just to make sure they have reported, should contact the Sheridan County FSA Office at (308) 327-2489 extension 2.