Paul attends weed control conference

Sheridan County Weed Superintendent Kristi Paul recently attended the Nebraska Weed Control Fall Training Seminar at Central Community College in Hastings. This was the third opportunity during 2012 to obtain 10 of the required 20 hours of continuing education needed by county weed superintendents statewide. Topics presented on Tuesday included Off Season Public Contacts, Environmental Rhetoric, NE Department of Energy, Herbicide Overview, Small Acreage Owners Weed Control, Range Management during Drought & Fire, and the NWCA Weed Mapping program.

Wednesday’s topics included Digging Deeper, Sericea Lespedeza Update, Knotweed Update, Reports from all 13 Weed Management Areas, County Added Noxious Weeds, Urban Weed Control, an NWCA Open Discussion, and the 2013 Daily Planners were distributed.

As with every NWCA Training, superintendents answered morning and afternoon roll call. Each day ends with an exam that superintendents must complete and pass to obtain the hours needed.

The one remaining opportunity for continuing education hours for 2012 is the Nebraska Association of County Officials Conference in Kearney this December.