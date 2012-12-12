Ciera McCance wins poster contest

Focusing on the theme “Soil to Spoon: Where Does Our Food Come From?” This poster contest highlights the educational outreach efforts of the UNWNRD, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs), as well as the state and national conservation associations and agencies. The contest is part of National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Stewardship Week, the longest running celebration of conservation in the country.

McCance who is from Hay Springs Middle School’s artwork, advanced to the state competition and took first place which earns the artists a $25 gift card. First place posters at the state competition are entered into the NACD contest which will be judged at the NACD annual meeting in January.

The contest is co-sponsored by Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts, National Association of Conservation Districts and the NACD Auxiliary and provides an opportunity for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 to illustrate their thoughts about soil, water and other natural resources. The 2013 Stewardship Week will be celebrated in April with a new theme of “Where does your water shed?”

Each year, the poster contest starts at the local Natural Resources District level. UNWNRD first place winners received a check for $20, while second place was awarded $10 and more than 70 students submitted entries to the local level. Individuals and teachers from within the Upper Niobrara White NRD which includes Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan and Northern Sioux Counties may direct questions regarding the local contest to Sheri Daniels 308.432.6190 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.