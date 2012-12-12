Mobile homes being cleaned up

While some may not like the look of the new cell tower in downtown Rushville, nobody can deny that the removal of the old mobile homes on the eastern edge of town will go a long way to beautify the community. All that remain of the old trailer houses at Hinn’s Mobile Homes in Rushville are piles of twisted sheet metal, burned wood and piles of tires. According to a worker on site, the plan is to have the site totally cleaned up by the end of this year.