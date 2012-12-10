Proceedings of the County Commissioners 12-10-12

December 10, 2012

Present were Commissioners Jack Andersen, Dan Kling and James Krotz and County Clerk Sindy Coburn.

Acting as the Board of Equalization the Commissioners approved four correction sheets presented by County Assessor Trudy Winter: To remove from the tax rolls a mobile home sold by Jerry Halverson: To remove from the tax rolls personal property sold by Lazy K-Bar Land and Cattle Co.: To change the classification on two parcels of property owned by Edward and Glenna Vodicka from dryland crop to grass.

The Commissioners discussed the upcoming election of Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) Board members and how Commissioner Andersen, our convention delegate, might vote.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester reported that the Department has purchased 500 tons of millings from the State for $5000. The millings will be stockpiled at the Lakeside yard for use in the southern end of the county.

The Commissioners approved the use of the County bulldozer to level an area of the Rushville landfill. This is part of our cooperation agreement with SWANN for the disposal of heavy equipment tires.

The Board discussed with Kuester the possible continuation of the red-rock experiment in 2013. We anticipate purchasing approximately 120 loads, enough to pave 3 – 3.5 miles of road with a mix of native and red-rock gravel. Bids for hauling the rock will probably be let early in the new year.

The Commissioners met with Sheriff Robbins to conduct their quarterly inspection of the county jail.

Please Note. The Courthouse will be closed December 24th and 25th in observance of Christmas and December 31 and January 1 in observance of New Years. Sheridan County officials and employees wish you a Very Merry Christmas and Great New Year.

