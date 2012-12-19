Gregory starts career as Rushville's new Deputy County Attorney

Elizabeth Gregory, the new Deputy County Attorney, moved to Rushville at the end of September after working as a law clerk in Sarpy County.

She grew up in Omaha and attended law school at Creighton University School of Law, in Omaha. During law school she had plans to go into environmental law, but after working in Sarpy County, she discovered that advocating for the innocent was the direction that she wanted to go. She began working as a senior certified County Attorney in the Sarpy County Attorney's office, but soon realized that the better use of her advocacy would be in helping innocent victims of crime.

She passed her bar exams in Colorado, and began her career here in Rushville. She is a huge fan of the outdoors and physical fitness. Her goal for next summer is to climb ten mountains over 14,000 ft. She is an avid swimmer and plans to do some coaching next spring and summer. Her parents still live in Omaha, her younger sister is in Greeley, and her brother is a ski instructor at Steamboat Springs.