Proceedings of the County Commissioners - Dec. 17, 2012

December 17, 2012

Present were Commissioners Dan Kling and James Krotz and County Clerk Sindy Coburn. Commissioner Andersen was excused.

The meeting convened with a moment of silence for the victims of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Conn. The people of Sheridan County extend their deepest sympathy to the grieving families of that heartbroken community.

The Commissioners approved the appointment of Shirley Gill of Rushville to a three-year term on the Sheridan County Extension Board.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester reported that he will advertise for bids on three projects/acquisitions: For the purchase of two gravel trailers: For the hauling of approximately 120 loads of red rock gravel from South Dakota: For the sealing of cracks in approximately 8 miles of blacktop roads. Bids will be opened at the Commissioners meeting on January 14. More detailed descriptions of the bid requests will be published in the Sheridan County Journal Star.

Mike Ashley of rural Hay Springs met with the Commissioners and Supt. Kuester to discuss a cost-share project to renovate a portion of 480th Lane. The Commissioners authorized Kuester to negotiate with the supplier and the landowner a mutually agreeable amount of pit run material for the project with the understanding that the landowner will be responsible for hauling.

At 11:00 a.m. the Board convened a public hearing to consider the assessment of costs for roadside mowing. Landowners are required by statute to mow or otherwise destroy the weeds in the ditches of roads abutting their property twice each year. Those ditches that are not mowed by the landowner are mowed by the county and the cost of mowing ($45/half mile) is charged to the landowner. The hearing provides an opportunity for landowners who want to challenge the assessment to make their case before the Commissioners. No landowners appeared at the hearing to protest the charges so the Commissioners passed a resolution assessing mowing charges against 18 parcels.

The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Thursday, January 3 at which time Dan Kling, having been reelected, will be sworn into office. At that time the Commissioners will also reorganize for the coming year by electing a President and appointing members to various committees and boards.

Please Note. The Courthouse will be closed December 24th and 25th in observance of Christmas and December 31 and January 1 in observance of New Years. Sheridan County officials and employees wish you a Very Merry Christmas and Great New Year.

All meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome.

