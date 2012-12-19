This wonderland is worth the trip

By Wendy Etuk

Melvin and Kathleen Barth have Christmas on their minds all year. In his spare time, Melvin brings to life spare parts, old tin cans, you name it...he can probably find a use for it. He has constructed a ferris wheel full of Christmas characters, a teeter totter, and next year will be adding a merry-go-round. He has brought old tractors to life, made ordinary hay bales into a backdrop for a nativity scene complete with cattle lowing in the background, and put Charlie Brown, Linus and Snoopy at home on a farm in Nebraska.

Please feel free to visit this Christmas wonderland yourself. Melvin and Kathleen love the sight of car lights pulling into the driveway. Sign the guest book, feel free to walk around or stay in your warm car and drive the loop once or twice. Don’t forget to peer into windows of trucks, tractors or buildings so that you don’t miss Frosty or Santa peeking out. To get to the Barth’s, go 6 miles west of Rushville on Hwy. 20, turn north onto 400th Lane, go 4 miles and then turn right onto 600th Road. You can’t miss it!

