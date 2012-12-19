Wreaths across America honors area veterans

At 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 15, Veterans and their family, along with other volunteers honored our Veterans by placing seven special wreaths on the War memorials in their communities across the Country. In Rushville, Ken Frey began the ceremony inside the American Legion. Star Spangled Banner was sung by Brittany Hoagland, and Melissa Jeck winner of the District 1 Oratorical Contest gave her speech. Fifteen veterans from different branches of the service participated in the service. The seven wreaths were placed on the War Memorial on the Northwest corner of the Sheridan County Courthouse.

The procession then went to the cemetery and placed seven more wreaths at the War Memorial there.

In Gordon, participants placed wreaths on the memorial at the cemetery during the ceremony, then placed the wreaths on veterans’ graves following.

The Wreaths Across America’s mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach. Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve including their families who sacrifice, and Teach our children the cost of the freedoms we enjoy each day.