Rushville City Council appoints new members

At the December 18 meeting of the Rushville City Council, the council appointed two new council members. Brian Snyder was appointed and sworn in to serve the South Ward for a four year term, and Steph Lovell was appointed and sworn in to the North Ward for a four year term.

The council also discussed the crushing of the concrete in the city's possesion. They then reveiwed submitted bids for the restoration of the roof of the Cordor Building. After reveiwing the submitted bids, the council decided they needed to further reveiw their options, and make an educated decision at the January meeting.

The council then made several appointments of city officials. Jim Holverson and Julie Linders were appointed to the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board. Brad Younkin was appointed to the Airport Authority. Kris House and Sindy Coburn were appointed to the Cemetery Board. Dwaine Sones was reappointed Chief of the Fire Department, Kirk Beguin was reappointed to Utilities Superintendent, Connie Roffers was reappointed to City Clerk/Treasurer, and Jamie Simmons was reappointed as City Attorney.

The final order of business the council discussed was the raising of the deductibles for city employee's health insurance plans. The council decided that in order to offset rising health insurance premiums, they would raise employee's deductibles from $500 to $1,250.