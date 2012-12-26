NRPPD working on unplanned Gordon sub-station rebuild

The Gordon Sub-Station is undergoing some maintenance measures on the 10,000 kva/14,000 kva transformer after the annual operational transformer tests revealed escalating gas levels. Excessive gas levels could potentially lead to transformer failure which would result in a significant outage.

Multiple failures this fall in the underground line that feeds the Gordon substation brought on the need to replace the old underground with new underground out of the subs then a new overhead power line between the two subs to provide a reliable new feed. The old underground system was over 31 years old and reaching the end of its life expectancy.

A Portable Sub-Station has been brought in to replace the Gordon Sub-Station while the transformer is rebuilt and the failed 31 year old underground wiring and overhead wire replacements are completed.

The Gordon Sub Station is critical to serving the irrigation load in and around the Gordon area. The Sub Station feeds the areas north and south of Rushville to Whiteclay and east into Cherry County. Approximately 1/3 of Northwest’s customers, 851 residential customer meters and 203 irrigation wells are fed from this substation.

The substation transformer is a 10/14 MW transformer that was loaded at 12 plus MW’s during the summer of 2012.

The rebuilt transformer is expected to be back in place sometime in January and the portable sub-station removed when the underground wire replacement is completed.