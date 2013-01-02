2012: A Year in Review

January 4

Community prepares for Courtney Milburn’s homecoming - Work is being done on Wad and Carol Milburn’s house in preparation for their daughter, Courtney, who will be returning home after a long stay in Colorado hospitals after a car accident in August 2011.

January 11

Johnson reminisces over 100 years in Sheridan County - By Ang Gilchrist

This past Thursday, I had the honor of being invited into the home of Myrtle Johnson to talk to her about her life of 100 years in Sheridan County. Below is the recollection of Myrtle’s life, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed my time spent in her presence.

On December 24, 1911, Myrtle Reno was brought into this world on a homestead nine miles south of Gordon, Nebraska. She was the firstborn of four to her parents, and at that time, they lived with and worked for her father’s brother-in-law down by the Niobrara River.

January 18

49 Saddlery & Tack Shop opens in Rushville - By Ang Gilchrist

Jack Kimball is a local artist, of sorts. He grew up on the family ranch 36 miles southeast of Gordon and he has spent his whole life as a cowboy, traveling through many states and gaining a wealth of knowledge. He spent several years breaking horses for Larry Swanson of Salisbury Saddles in Barnsville, a town just east of Greeley, Colorado. It was through Larry that Jack developed his passion of working with leather.

Jack has been creating beautiful leather products for nearly 30 years. He recently relocated to Rushville to open up his leather shop, 49 Saddlery & Tack Shop, at 209 East 2nd Street (next to The Copy Shoppe), allowing easier access for his customers. Jack specializes in making many leather products by hand, including saddles, chaps, and spur straps. He can also make leather billfolds, purses and belts for his customers and he can personalize any items ordered. He can mend your canvas tarp or repair and oil your leather chaps or saddles. His leather work is not limited to the cowboy way, as he will also work on black leather, including your chaps or leather vest. He can also sew on patches, but stresses that at this time he only uses white thread string.

Another service Kimball offers is the consignment of clean, used saddles and tack. If you have any of these items that you would like to sell, 49 Saddlery & Tack Shop is your venue.

January 25

“Heaven is for Real” inspires all ages - By Ang Gilchrist

Thursday evening, the community was treated to two ministry presentations by the Burpo family of Imperial, Nebraska. Originally, one event had been scheduled at the Gordon City building, but due to the high demand of tickets(500 tickets were given away in just the first few days), a second show was scheduled for late evening. I was grateful for the opportunity to attend the late session with my boys.

“Heaven is for Real” is a book written by Todd Burpo that recollects a time in their lives when his (then) three-year-old son, Colton, took a trip to Heaven during an emergency surgery in Grand Island, Neb. The book is also available as an illustrated children’s version written by Colton. The family was in Gordon to share their story and offer some inspiration to others.

Local youth sew Quilt of Valor - By Clint Andersen

Six Sheridan County youth and four volunteers pieced together quilt blocks on Friday and Saturday to make a Quilt of Valor through the 4-H Quilts of Valor Challenge. Quilts of Valor (QOV) is a national program in which volunteers construct quilts for wounded soldiers and over 60,000 quilts have been awarded since the program began. Nebraska is the first and only state to have a state-wide challenge, and last year 40 Quilts of Valor were made by 4-Hers across the state. In fact, Nebraska’s effort so impressed the QOV that they worked with nine national fabric companies to donate free fabric for each Nebraska county piecing a QOV quilt top.

February 1

Three new Promethean Boards at GES - Gordon Elementary School students in Mrs. August’s first grade, Mrs. Slama’s second grade, and Mrs. Zwiebel’s third grade had an exciting day Wednesday, January 11. They watched Promethean Boards being installed in their classrooms.

A Promethean Board is an interactive white board which enhances the delivery of curricula and instruction to all students, across all disciplines. Students can take virtual fieldtrips to see museums, tour factories, enjoy fine arts performances, observe subways, and see how cranberries are grown. The ActiVote component of the Promethean Board provides teacher with instantaneous assessment and formative data. The boards will be used during our summer reading program and science camp. Our math and reading programs have online services can that can be used to guide instruction.

February 8

Allison and Johnson sign letters of intent for CSC and UNK - The Chadron State College football program continued to add to its roster Thursday. On Wednesday, 25 high school seniors signed National Letters of Intent. The Eagles received five more commitments Thursday.

Wednesday was the first day high school seniors could sign a letter of intent.

Feb. 1 Signees included Trey Allison, linebacker, 6-0, 215 pounds (Gordon, Neb./Gordon-Rushville High). Trey was the leading tackler for the Mustangs in 2011. He finished with 92 total tackles and was placed on the all-conference team.

The University of Nebraska Kearney added twenty-seven new players to its roster, including Gordon-Rushville’s Tanner Johnson, the 6’ 4”, 230 lb. offensive lineman.

In 2011, Johnson had 15 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles, three quarterback sacks, and six tackles for a total loss of five yards.

He was also named to the WTC All-Conference Team, and the C1-10 All-District Team.

February 15

Fire destroys long-standing apartments in Gordon - By Ang Gilchrist

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Friday night, the Gordon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the townhouse apartments located on the corner of 2nd Street and North Elm and owned by Jerry Halverson. Smoke was visible coming from the second floor above the stairway on the south side of the building. Firemen soon discovered that the fire had started on the first floor and had worked its way up the wall and to the second floor by the time it was reported. One resident was evacuated safely, and the occupants of the other three apartments were not home at the time. The residents of the house just to the north were also evacuated as a precaution.

February 22

Classic Quick Lube opens its doors - By Jordan Huether

There’s another new business in Gordon as Classic Quick Lube, Tire and More, held their grand opening Monday, Feb. 20, and officially opened for business Tuesday. It is owned and operated by Wayne and Janell Goff.

Wayne, a long time muscle car enthusiast and former drag racer, has been a school administrator for 43 years, including 30 for Shannon County Schools, and was ready for something different. “I also always wanted a really nice garage,” said Goff of his motivations for opening the shop. “My father was a mechanic, and he was always out working in the cold.”

Johnson wins gold at state

February 29

Airport project nears completion - The Gordon Airport Authority, which includes the members Les Evert, Chairman, Mark Kruger, Secretary, Dale Adkinson, Roger Bowman, and Eric Halverson, announced today that the Airport Project is close to completion. The project is a Federal Aviation Administration, Nebraska Department of Aeronautics, and the Local Airport Authority project for a new aviation fuel system that includes construction of a new above-ground storage tank, pump, hose, credit card system, electrical and phone service to the site, site preparation and Spill Prevention, Containment and Countermeasures (SPCC) Plan preparation.

Lady Hawks state bound for fifth straight year - By Lisa Hughes

The Lady Hawks basketball team is heading to Lincoln next week for their fifth straight trip to the Nebraska State Basketball tournament after defeating the Leyton Lady Warriors in the D2-6 District title game Friday night in Bayard. The Lady Hawks return to the state tournament as the Class D2 State Runners-Up.

March 7

Cowboy Trail making its way across Nebraska - An exciting new development for anyone interested not only in exercise, but promotion of northern Sheridan County, is the recent incorporation of the Cowboy Trail-West Foundation. The non-profit group plans to see Sheridan County included in the Cowboy Trail, Nebraska’s first recreational trail and part of the longest rails-to-trails conversion in the United States.

The trail occupies an abandoned Chicago and North Western Railway corridor and is suitable for walking, jogging, and bicycling. When completed, the trail will run from Chadron to Norfolk, a length of 321 miles. The “Cowboy Line” was abandoned by the C&NW in 1992. The following year, the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy purchased the railroad’s right-of-way and donated it to the state of Nebraska. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is responsible for the development and maintenance of the trail, of which 195 miles have been completed, between Norfolk and Valentine.

Armstrong Museum to celebrate 50th Anniversary - By Clint Andersen

The Armstrong Museum in Rushville marks its 50th year in May, and a celebration is being planned for Memorial Day weekend. Museum curator Jerry Wellnitz says that a planning committee is being formed that will develop the plans and activities for the 50 year celebration. Anyone who has ideas and would like to participate is encouraged to contact Jerry. Some of the potential ideas are a display of antique tractors and cars, storytelling (especially about items in the museum), wool carding, spinning and weaving, vintage quilts, wheat grinding, bread baking, and butter churning. The possibilities for demonstrations and displays are endless, so put your knowledge to work and share it with the community!

March 14

Whiteclay fire results in serious injury to Pine Ridge man - A Pine Ridge man received third degree burns during a controlled burn last Tuesday in Whiteclay, Neb. According to a family member, Brian Blue Bird, Jr. was apparently sleeping in the grassy area between the buildings and went unnoticed as the fire was ignited.

Blue Bird received third degree burns on his face and arms and is undergoing treatment at a burn center in Greeley, Colorado.

A burn barrel was reportedly the initial cause of this larger fire on the east side of Whiteclay on Tuesday.

March 21

Higher temperatures and low humidity increase fire danger - By Jordan Huether

Gordon residents could see smoke coming from two directions on Saturday afternoon as a CRP controlled burn was conducted south of town, and some old grain bins caught fire on the northeast edge of town.

The fire on Wiles’ land was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, and fire crews spent the next three hours ensuring the fire did not cross the road to the neighboring Sunrise Apartments complex and Countryside Care.

“We are lucky we got the fire contained when we did. If the fire had reached the other grain bins it could have crossed the road and endangered the surrounding buildings,” said fire chief Rich Haller.

A total of 3 old grain bins were lost, along with some surrounding grass and trees. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

On Monday afternoon, 20 acres of grassland burned south of Hay Springs, caused by a downed power line. The cause of the downed line is still under investigation.

March 28

Milburn takes third at state speech - By Sandi Muirhead

The campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney was alive with hope, talent and hundreds of high school students when it hosted the State Speech Meet for classes A, B and C1 on Thursday, March 22. The state meet is so large that it takes two days. Classes C2, D1 and D2 competed on Friday. Our area was well represented on both days. Five Gordon-Rushville students vied for a state medal on Thursday. Cole Kayton competed in Persuasive, James Neeley in Extemporaneous Speaking, Michael Barth in Serious Prose, Shea Lindsey in Entertainment and Lindsey Milburn in Informative.

The five Gordon-Rushville speakers represented the school and district well. Each performed with poise and confidence. Lindsey Milburn advanced to finals in Informative where her performance was stellar. She was awarded the third place, bronze medal. This is the first state medalist for the consolidated Gordon-Rushville team.

April 4

Coats signs with Trinity Bible College - Kalen Coats, a senior at Gordon-Rushville High School, signed on to play football for Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, North Dakota. The Trinity Bible College football Lions and Head Coach Dustin Morgan signed Western Nebraska standout Coats on Tuesday, March 13.

Kalen is a 5’ 10”, 180 pound running back, who ran the ball 131 times for 1,229 yards, an astounding 9.4 yards per carry, and accumulated 21 touchdowns his senior year. Kalen also rang up 16 receptions for 179 yards, an 11.2 average, a longest of 30, and three touchdowns; leaving him with 19.9 yards receiving per game.

April 11

Renen Sahr signs to play golf at Midland University in Freemont, Nebraska - Renen Sahr has signed to play golf with Midland University. Midland is a NAIA affiliated college and their golf team competes in tournaments in Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, and Nebraska. His coach Nick Swaney is looking forward to adding Renen to his golf program. He has noted that he has been encouraged by Renen’s work ethic and diligence for the game, and he hopes it will drive the others on the team to work harder as well. Renen will be pursuing a bachelors in Business Administration.

April 18

Gordon-Rushville Prom Royalty Candidates named - Gordon-Rushville’s 2012 Prom Royalty Candidates are announced: Joe Jacobson, Allison Burleigh, Renen Sahr, Jordan Shadbolt, Marcus Fairhead, Emmie Benson, Tanner Johnson, Ronelle Stevens, Dalton Wolkow, Troy Nelson, Anna Shadbolt, and Michaela Linders.

April 25

Two locals finish 26.2 mile Boston Marathon - By Ang Gilchrist

Despite brutal temperatures reaching 89 degrees, two local residents completed the Boston Marathon held last Monday, April 16.

Jacobson said her most memorable moment occurred as she began the 23rd mile of the 26.2 mile run, when her family appeared “out of nowhere” to cheer her on and yell encouraging words of support. She said the next thing she knew, her husband was running beside her...in his jeans! Mind you, it was 89 degrees at this point in the day. Although his run was short, it was a much-needed boost for Jacobson.

Shortly after, Gordon resident Mandy Packett joined her and the two women ran the last three miles of the Boston Marathon together. Jacobson explained that she and Mandy have been running together for years and that Mandy and her husband, Heath, actually planned their family vacation around the Boston Marathon so that she could be there to support her friend. Jacobson finished her first Boston Marathon in 5:20:20, a time that she intends to shorten in the future.

Rusty Bellina of Hay Springs has maintained a true passion for running marathons, and said he was up to the challenge of completing the “largest marathon, top in the world.” He just ran the 2012 Boston Marathon in 4:52:14, finishing 22nd out of 83 runners in the 70-74 year age group. Bellina said that of the 83 runners, only 72 completed the marathon, the others dropping out because of the extreme heat and health issues. When asked what was his most memorable moment of this run, he said it was crossing the finish line, stating, “this is not a race, it is an experience.”

Running in Boston marked the competition of Bellina’s 74th marathon. Bellina travels throughout the world to run, accompanied by his wife, Dee. He has finished marathons in all 50 states, along with Athens, Greece, London, and Berlin. His next marathon will be May 5, in Provo, Utah.

May 2

Gordon Chamber of Commerce announces postcard contest winners - The Gordon Chamber of Commerce has chosen the winning entries for their Gordon Postcard contest. The winning photographers are: Ken Moreland, Joan Buckles, Clint Andersen, Roxie Gatewood, Valli Petersen, and Abby Christian. Their photos will be printed on post cards promoting Gordon, Neb.

May 9

Medical scholarships awarded to five Gordon-Rushville students - Tessa Retzlaff, Courtni Fochtman, Teale Beguin, Roni Stevens, and Michaela Linders each received a $100 scholarship from Gordon Memorial Health Services, with matching funds from the Medical Explorers Club. All these scholarship recipients are pursuing careers in the medical field, with three of the five chosen for the RHOP program.

Introducing King Dustin and Queen Tauna! - Dustin Lee and Tauna Letcher were crowned King and Queen of this years Hay Springs Prom!

May 16

Hospital receives $545, 886 grant to upgrade mammography equipment - By Ang Gilchrist

The Gordon Memorial Hospital has received a significant grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to replace the current analog mammography equipment with digital equipment.

The state-of-the art mammography equipment is scheduled to be installed later this year.

Whitestone-Krebs ships 3,000 head to Russia - By Ang Gilchrist

Over the past few weeks, Whitestone-Krebs of Gordon has kept busy loading and transporting several semi loads of cattle, destination: Russia.

According the owner, Eldon Krebs, the 3,000 head of cattle were trucked to Pennsylvania where they rested up for a few days before their long journey overseas. The cattle left port from a dock between Philadelphia and Bloomington, Delaware and will spend a total of 15-16 days on the ship before arriving at their new home in Russia. A private individual bought the cattle from Whitestone-Krebs, working on developing his own breeding program. Although some may not agree with shipping local livestock overseas, it definitely adds value to our local producers.

May 23

Google Street View coming to Sheridan County - By Jordan Huether

You may have noticed a rather strange looking vehicle driving the streets this past week. The modified Subaru Impreza is part of a fleet of Street View cars used by Google as part of their Google Maps program. The vehicle is equipped with fifteen lenses, taking 360 degrees of photos. It also has motion sensors to track its position, a hard drive to store data, a small computer running the system, and lasers to capture 3D data to determine distances within the Street View imagery.

All of the data collected will then be processed by Google and eventually incorporated into Google Street View, which will allow users to virtually tour the streets of Sheridan County communities using Google Maps.

For more information, you can visit www.google.com/streetview/

Construction starts on Rushville cell tower - Construction began Wednesday on a new Viaero cell phone tower in Rushville. The 150 foot tall tower is being erected just east of the Pump and Pantry.

According to Matt Rodgers, Viaero’s Foundation Manager, the tower will be built in two stages. The first stage is pouring the foundation, which will be finished this week, before the second stage of constructing the tower begins after the concrete cures.

May 30

Downing joins Gordon Police force

Public nuisance, dead horse disposal addressed by county commissioners - By Ang Gilchrist

Complaints, citations, and court records on file involving animal cruelty, animal neglect, disposal and loose/roaming horses on both public and private land have this community concerned and wanting action.

The property, located at 129 North Sheridan, Gordon, Neb., is owned by Vern Sager (Porcupine, S.D.) and has been leased for years by 70 year old Arthur Anthony (Tony) Daringer.

Over the past several years, Tony Daringer has maintained an average of 60-90 horses at this residence at any given time. However the proper basic care of the horses, including food, water and shelter, has been a long-standing concern of the public.

June 6

Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department holds Open House in brand new building - The Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department (HSVFD) had an Open House and Hose Cutting Ceremony Sunday, June 3, providing a free lunch from 11-1:00 to show appreciation and to allow an opportunity for all who have so graciously donated to see the end results of their hard earned donations.

The HSVFD served approximately 300 people. In a personal interview with the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire department, Fire chief Ryan Turman said “Our goal was to not use local tax dollars to construct the new Fire Hall, and no tax money was used or received to build it.” Instead, the HSVFD utilized fundraisers. Turman also said “The dream of a new fire station began in December of 2009, and the actual construction of the fire station didn’t begin until September of 2011.”

The HSVFD managed to raise about $400,000.00 in just two and a half years, and the fire station is completely paid for. Located right along Highway 20 in Hay Springs stands a beautiful new steel and brick block structure, which is 60 feet by 128 feet, and has 6 bays. Turman concluded by saying “I would really like to thank everyone for their generous donations and support.”

June 13

Nailtastic Salon opens in Gordon - By Ang Gilchrist

Whether you are looking to pamper yourself, a bridal party, or a young girls’ birthday party, you don’t have to look any further than Nailtastic Salon at 237 N. Main in Gordon. Step inside and you will be greeted with bright, cheerful colors and a “fun in the sun” atmosphere.

Nailtastic Salon offers services including manicure, pedicure, acrylic nails, and shellac. If you are suffering from dry and flaky skin on your hands, knees, or elbows you can try the paraffin wax treatment. A paraffin wax treatment is when you dip your hands into a pot of warm wax and allow it to cool and harden. When the wax is peeled off, it removes dead skin cells and leaves your skin silky smooth and moisturized.

The new salon is owned and managed by Markee Fish. After earning her degree at A Plus Nail Academy in Grand Island, Neb., Fish gained valuable experience by working with her mother at the shop they opened in Aurora, Neb. Seeing a need for a nail salon in this area, Fish and her two year old daughter, Macie, moved back to Gordon to open her new business. Fish has several family members in the community, including her three sisters.

June 20

Life-long Gordon resident celebrates 55th anniversary working for Bank of the West - Life-long Gordon resident Karen Prusia is celebrating her 55th anniversary working for Bank of the West. Prusia, 73, worked full-time at the bank until the spring of 2011, when she went part-time to care for her husband, Dick.

Prusia began her career in 1957 when she joined the former Gordon State Bank as its bookkeeper and one of only six employees. Gordon Bank was purchased by the Abbot Bank in 1949, which was then acquired by Community First National Bank in 1995. Bank of the West acquired Community First National Bank in 2004.

During her career, Prusia primarily has been a teller and in customer service; and for more than 45 years, she has worked in the same building at 205 North Main Street. Her only move was in the mid-1960s when Abbot Bank built the North Main Street building across the street from the branch’s former location.

The signs on the building have changed over the decades, but Prusia’s enjoyment of her job remains the same. “I like the work and the banking business, and I like helping customers,” she says. Some customers have been with her since 1957.

C.A.R.E. holds fifth annual golf tournament with good turnout - Twenty-three two person teams golfed in support of the local C.A.R.E. organization on Saturday, June 16. There were 8 couples teams, 5 women teams and 10 men teams in the tournament.

This was the 5th annual golf tournament and the weather was perfect for a good day of golf.

Winners of the women’s division – 1st - Kim Weibel/Steph Rucker (43/40); 2nd - Marie Tystad/Joyce Benben (44/40). Winners of the Men’s division – 1st - Renen and Rod Sahr (34/32); 2nd – Ken and Travis Shepardson (35/35). Couples division was won by: 1st – George Viher and Monica Houston (34/35); 2nd - Ryan and Casey Lynn Sharp (36/37).

Pin prizes on each hole were won as follows: #1 – long putt, Jim Paul; #1 – short drive, Laveta Edwards; #2 – long putt, George Viher; #2 – closest to pin in one shot (women) – Connie Schwarting (7’7”); #3 – long putt, Rick Marlatt; #3 – closest to target, Laveta Edwards/Tracey Baseggio; #4 – long putt, Randy Benben; #4 – closest to pin in one shot (men), Renan Sahr; #5 – long putt, Connie and Marty Schwarting; #5 – closest to target, Andrew Benben; #6 – long putt, Bob Lehman; #6 – long drive (men) – Ryan Sharp; #7 – long putt – Barney White Face; #7 – closest to fence without going out, Trav Benson/Chad Fowler; #8 – long putt, Andrew Benben/Kent Schwarting; #8 – long drive (women), Brett Weaver; #9 – long putt, Trav Benson/Chad Fowler; #9 – closest to water without going in, Trav Benson/Chad Fowler.

June 27

Sheridan County rodeo team all qualify for National Finals, Stanko State All-Around Cowgirl - The Sheridan County contestants David Hinman of Hay Spring, Cati Stanko of Gordon and Charmayne Strong of Rushville have all qualified to compete at the High School National Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 15-21. They all competed at the state finals last week in Hasting. The finals had the top 30 contestants from the year competing in two go rounds. After the two go rounds the top ten contestants in each event competed in a short go round. Points carried from practice rodeos, the two long go-rounds, short go round and average determine the year end champions. The top four in each event get to go on to Nationals.

David will be competing in the tie down roping, making the top four.

Cati will be competing in three events at the National Finals-breakaway calf roping, goat tying and pole bending. She was the state champion pole bender, second in the breakaway calf roping and third in the goat tying. Cati was the States All–Around cowgirl for the year. She won a trophy saddle and a belt buckle along with numerous other prizes from sponsors. Cati competed and placed in five events all year and was the all-around cowgirl at most of the practice rodeos.