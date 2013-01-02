McPeaks purchase H&R Block
By Wendy Etuk
New owners, Scotty and Marge McPeak, originally from Valentine, have purchased the H&R Block on 2nd Street in Gordon. They have more than a decade of H&R Block and income tax preparation experience along with business management and bookkeeping backgrounds. Laveta Edwards, the former owner, will work alongside the McPeaks this tax season as they transition into the Community.
