Rushville City Board proclaims January as Radon Action Month

One in every two homes in Rushville has an elevated radon level

Most people know that smoking is the leading cause of cancer, but they may not know that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in smokers, and the leading cause of lung cancer in non smokers. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year are due to radon exposure.

In recognition of the importance of testing homes for radon and in an effort to prevent lung cancer deaths in our community, the Rushville City Board has proclaimed January Radon Action Month.

“We appreciate the proclamation,” stated Tabi Prochazka, environmental health coordinator at Panhandle Public Health District. “It supports our goal of raising awareness and ultimately saving lives.” Free radon test kits are available by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or calling PPHD at 308-487-3600 ext 107 or toll free at 866-701-7173 ext 107.

Radon is a naturally occurring invisible, odorless radioactive gas released in rock, soil, and water that is harmless when dispersed in outdoor air, but when trapped in buildings, can be harmful at elevated levels.

“Houses next to each other can have very different radon levels. Elevated radon levels are found in new and old houses, well-sealed and drafty houses, houses with or without basements and houses with every kind of furnace. The only way to know if your home has dangerous levels of radon is to test it.”

For additional information about radon visit www.pphd.org/radon.html. The purpose of the Panhandle Public Health District is to educate the region it serves about the prevention of epidemics, spread of contagious diseases, injury, illness and disability. The district is charged with promoting and encouraging healthy behaviors. They promote the quality and accessibility of health services and protection against environmental hazards. Through education, protection and promotion of these issues, the Panhandle Public Health District believes the quality of life of the residents they serve can be greatly improved.