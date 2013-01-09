Proceedings of the County Commissioners - Jan. 3, 2013

January 3, 2013

Present were Chairman James Krotz and Commissioners Jack Andersen and Dan Kling and Deputy County Clerk Gerri Ann Landreth.

As required by law the Board reorganized for the coming year as follows:

Determined that notice of Board meetings will ordinarily be published in the newspaper of record but that it shall be considered sufficient public notice to post the date and time of the meeting in the Rushville Post Office, Security First Bank and the Courthouse lobby. (The purpose of this provision is to enable the Board to convene in those unusual circumstances when newspaper publication deadlines would otherwise be prohibitive.)

On January 14 the Board will consider setting the regular dates for 2013 meetings.

The agenda for meetings of the County Board is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection in the office of the County Clerk during normal business hours. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be altered later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting.

Dan Kling was elected Chairman and James Krotz was elected Vice-Chairman for 2013.

The Commissioners were apointed to represent the County on the following boards:

Andersen – Panhandle Mental Health, Region 1 Office of Human Development, Sheridan County Tourism Board.

Kling – Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska, Aging Office of Western Nebraska, Panhandle Public Health, Panhandle Area Development District.

Krotz – Northwest Community Action Partnership, Region 23 Emergency Management, Generations in Volunteer Service (GIVE), Sheridan County Extension Board.

The Sheridan County Journal Star was designated the official newspaper of record.

Security First Bank, First National Gordon and Bank of the West were designated as official depository banks of county funds.

County Clerk Sindy Coburn was designated the official contact person for the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Agency. Deputy Clerk Gerri Ann Landreth was designated as the alternate contact person.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester informed the board that requests for bids have been published for the purchase of two gravel trailers, for the hauling of approximately 120 loads of red rock gravel from South Dakota and for the sealing of cracks in approximately 8 miles of blacktop roads. Bids will be opened at the January 14 meeting.

The Board will meet next on January 14, 2013 at 9:00 a.m.

All meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome.

Submitted by James Krotz

The minutes of this and all meetings of the Board of Commissioners are available to the public at the office of the Sheridan County Clerk. All meetings of the Board of Commissioners are held in compliance with Nebraska Open Meetings Law.