Julie Krotz retires

Julie Krotz’s last day as the Clerk of Court was Friday, January 4, 2013. After nearly 40 years on the job, she cleaned out her desk for the last time.

On Thursday afternoon at her retirement party, the small courtroom was full of friends, colleagues, and family wishing her farewell.

Julie is married to Tom Krotz and they have two daughters who live in the area.

Julie says she is happy to be retiring, and has lots of things on her to-do list now that she’ll have some free time.

The hardest part of leaving was cleaning out her desk and office after being there so long. Retired Judge Plantz advised her to take a year just to acclimate herself to retirement before making any plans.