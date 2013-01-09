Jacobson wins international Walker lawnmower giveaway

Friday morning in bright, sunny, 20º weather, Roberta Jacobson was surprised to see a brand new Walker mower in her driveway. Bob Walker of Walker Manufacturing in Fort Collins, Colo. presented her with the new mower. “I saw my daughter and husband whispering last night,” explained Roberta, an avid runner, “So, I thought they were going to buy me a treadmill. . . this was an even better surprise!”

Mrs. Jacobson was entered into the competition by receiving a mower demonstration of a Walker Mower from local dealer Hansen Walker Mowers. The worldwide contest included 2,505 entries that all received demonstrations of Walker B Models and included entries from 49 states, four Canadian provinces, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain and South Africa. There were only two winners worldwide. Mr. Walker commented that he had just delivered the other winner a new mower in New York in 0º weather.

Pictured from left to right: Jay Hansen, Merlyn Jacobsen, Roberta Jacobsen, Phyllis Hansen and Bob Walker.