County Commissioners 1-14-13

Submitted by James Krotz - January 14, 2013

Present were Vice Chairman James Krotz and Commissioner Jack Andersen and County Clerk Sindy Coburn. Commissioner Dan Kling was excused.

Generations in Volunteer Effort (G.I.V.E.) Director Barb VanKerrebrook reported to the Board that in fiscal year 2011-2012 382 Volunteers reported 109,144 hours of service within the county. Her report included a new, narrative component on the variety of services provided to efforts such as the County Fair, Willow Tree Festival, County Museums, Schools, respite care and transportation services to those seeking medical care.

At 9:30 a.m. Road Superintendent Tom Kuester and Foreman Richard Cross met with the Commissioners for the opening of bids.

Two bids for one or two, bottom-dump gravel trailers were received from DMI of Rapid City, SD and Highway Trailers of Kansas City, MO. Because the difference in the bids depended largely on the trade-in allowances offered, the Board decided to table the matter until January 28 so Kuester could research the possible cash sale value of our trade units.

Four bids were received for sealing a minimum of 32,000 lineal feet of cracks in blacktop pavement. The Commissioners voted to accept the low bid of $0.52/foot from Hein Construction of Fairbury, Neb.

One bid was received for the hauling of 2,500 tons of red-rock from the Croell Streeter pit in South Dakota to Hay Springs. The bid was submitted by Kelly Construction of Gordon, Neb. The Commissioners voted to accept the bid of $12.80/ton.

The Board approved a resolution setting the date and time for the One and Six-Year Road Plan hearing for Monday, February 11, 11:00 a.m. at the County Road Shop in Rushville.

Sheriff Terry Robbins and Treasurer Peg Sones met with the Board to discuss the audit and report necessary to receive wireless E-911 funding from the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Rules and allowable expenses are still somewhat sketchy but the County may be able to secure some $50,000 for operations and the replacement of equipment for our wireless E-911 program.

Deb Dopheide of Keep Alliance Beautiful met with the Commissioners to request Sheridan County support for a grant proposal for a tire-recycling project. The project, if funded by the state, would permit individuals from Sheridan and Box Butte Counties to recycle up to 100 tires at no cost. The Commissioners voted to submit a letter of support for the grant proposal. If approved, the recycling project would take place some time in September.

The Board will meet next on January 28, 2013 at 9:00 a.m.

All meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome.

The minutes of this and all meetings of the Board of Commissioners are available to the public at the office of the Sheridan County Clerk. All meetings of the Board of Commissioners are held in compliance with Nebraska Open Meetings Law.