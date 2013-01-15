Ribbon cutting held for new H&R Block owners

Several representatives of Gordon Chamber of Commerce businesses braved the bitter cold to welcome new H&R Block owners, Scotty and Marge McPeak, into the Chamber, as well as the community, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left are Mike Shald, Rachael Price, Fred Hlava, Patty Faulk, Jim Rucker, Bea Lou Hardin, Carol Langer, Laveta Edwards, Marge McPeak and Scotty McPeak.

