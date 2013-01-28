Sheridan County Commissioners - January 28, 2013

Present were Chairman Dan Kling, Commissioners Jack Andersen and James Krotz and County Clerk Sindy Coburn.

County Assessor Trudy Winter presented to the Board the 2013 “Statements of Reaffirmation of Tax Exemption” from the various non-profit organizations that own property within the county.

Sarah Dorshorst of rural Hay Springs was appointed to the County Extension Board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of George Darr.

Harold Hardin appeared before the Board to request the establishment of a nominal rent payment by the county for the storage of road materials at the site of the old Rushville Red-Mix plant. The commissioners encouraged Road Superintendent Kuester to draw up an agreement with Hardin and suggested an annual payment of $250.

The Board voted to accept the bid, with trade-in, from DMI Equipment of Rapid City SD for two Dragon/Ranco bottom-dump gravel trailers. The successful bid was for $65,400. (All such bids are available for public inspection at the office of the County Clerk.)

Supt. Kuester presented to the Board his 2012 summary of projects with associated costs. One of the more interesting details in the report indicates an emerging cost concern regarding water. The Road Department used nearly 4 million gallons of water for road construction/repair in 2012. The Cities of Gordon, Rushville and Hay Springs provided 995,000 without charge as part of county/city cooperation programs but the county had to purchase the remaining 3 million gallons from private individuals. Kuester informed the Board that it is now nearly impossible to secure permission from the state to use water from area rivers and lakes so the cost of water for roadwork is likely to continue to increase.

Weed Department Superintendent Kristi Paul presented her annual report to the Board. Though the Department continues to make good progress in the control of noxious weeds in the county, the ongoing drought and recent fires will give invasive weeds an advantage at least through the coming year. Paul is eager to assist landowners whose pastures were burned last year.

Supt. Paul also presented to the Board a draft resolution for the adoption of a “Black-Tailed Prairie Dog Management Plan”. The draft plan is now under final legal review. The Committee hopes to present the final draft of the plan to the Commissioners and to the public on February 25.

The Commissioners adopted a schedule of meetings for 2013 that calls for the Board to meet on the second, third and fourth Monday of each month (excepting holidays) and any other such times as the called by the Chairman or the County Clerk.

With Sheriff Robbins the Commissioners conducted their quarterly inspection of the county jail.

The Board will meet next on February 11, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. All meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome.

Submitted by James Krotz

