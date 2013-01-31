Hay Springs National Honor Society inducts nine
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in News
- Read 879 times
Photo by Shiela Letcher
The Hay Springs High School National Honor Society inducted their newest members on Wednesday, January 30, inducting nine new members.
Back Row: (New Inductees) Cydney Jancik, Kolten Marx, Nate Letcher, Eli Badje, Seth Nowak, Kathrin Roberts, Michaela Roberts, Whitney Heiting, Jennifer Scherbarth.
Front Row: (Current Members) Joe Johnson, Jordan Houser, Regg Strotheide, Austin Weyers, Elizabeth Roberts, Lauren Bronson.
Last modified onThursday, 31 January 2013 17:00