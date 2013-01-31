Hay Springs National Honor Society inducts nine

Photo by Shiela Letcher

The Hay Springs High School National Honor Society inducted their newest members on Wednesday, January 30, inducting nine new members.

Back Row: (New Inductees) Cydney Jancik, Kolten Marx, Nate Letcher, Eli Badje, Seth Nowak, Kathrin Roberts, Michaela Roberts, Whitney Heiting, Jennifer Scherbarth.

Front Row: (Current Members) Joe Johnson, Jordan Houser, Regg Strotheide, Austin Weyers, Elizabeth Roberts, Lauren Bronson.