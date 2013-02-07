SUV takes down light pole
-
Kelly Allison was attempting a left hand turn from Main Street onto 2nd Street in Gordon last Thursday when she was distracted by an object falling off her center console. She took the turn wide, jumping the curb and striking a light pole, knocking it to the ground. Damage to the vehicle was approximately $1500 and an additional $1500 for the light pole. No one was hurt in the accident.
Pictured to the right, Doug Johnson from NPPD arrived at the scene to remove the damaged pole and prepared for the a new one to be put in.
