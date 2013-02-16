Speech team does well in Ainsworth

The Gordon-Rushville speech team had another great day at the Ainsworth speech meet. Seven competitors medalled on Saturday. Michael Barth placed 2nd in Serious Prose, 4th in Poetry, and 4th in Duet Acting along with his partner, James Neeley. Along with the 4th place Duet, James also placed 1st in Entertainment.

Rachel Johnson took home first place in Serious Prose. Shelby Andersen took second in both Humorous Prose and Persuasive and Cole Kayton was 3rd in Extemp.

Two Mustang speakers placed in the novice division. Devin Dykes was second in novice Extemp and Audra Johns was second in novice Serious Prose.

The sweepstakes award for top team went to the home team, Ainsworth, while the Mustangs were Runners-Up.