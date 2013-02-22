Two vehicle accident claims life of local boy

A two vehicle accident near Clinton, Nebraska Thursday morning has claimed the life of 12 year old Mathew Jaggers, who passed away Thursday night from his injuries. Mathew's mother, Melissa, and sister, Mikayla, were also in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries, but are both reported to be in stable condition now.

According to the Sheridan County Sheriff's department, the accident occurred yesterday morning when Melissa Jaggers lost control of the vehicle she was driving due to ice and snow on the road, and passed in front of Ken Costello, who was driving a Source Gas truck. Costello, unable to avoid the vehicle, broadsided it. All four were reported to be wearing restraints. Melissa, Mikayla, and Mathew Jaggers, and Ken Costello were all taken to Gordon Memorial Hospital, where Costello was treated for his injuries and released. Melissa, Mikayla and Mathew were later transported to Scottsbluff due to the seriousness of their injuries.

A memorial page for Mathew has been created on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/RIP-Matt-Jaggers/426023584147189?fref=ts

Farmer’s Co-op and the communities of Gordon, Rushville and Hay Springs will be holding a Free Will Dinner and Auction for the Jaggers on March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Gordon American Legion. Donations can be dropped off at Farmer’s Co-op by March 8, or left with Dave Tiensvold in Rushville. Money donations can be made to the Security First Bank in Rushville in Jeff's name.

Funeral Services for Matt Jaggers will be held Thursday, February 28, at 10 a.m. at the Rushville Middle School. Burial will be held at the Fairview Cemetery.

Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.