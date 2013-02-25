Speech team to host public performance

By Clint Andersen

The Western Trails Conference champion Gordon-Rushville speech team will host a Night of Forensics on Tuesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. This is a unique opportunity for you to see the hard work that the team has put into this season. The team has been dominant this season, winning the class C-D division in almost every meet they have entered this year. With just one meet remaining before district competition, the students are in peak form and will share their competition pieces as a thank-you to the community. This program is free to the public.

By the end of the night you will laugh, cry, and learn about a variety of topics while being thoroughly entertained. Here’s what to expect:

Humorous Prose – a funny and humorous interpretation from a book or play

Serious Prose – a serious interpretation from a book or play

Poetry – a collection of poems arranged around a central theme

Persuasive – an original speech meant to persuade the audience

Entertainment – an original speech that will make you laugh out loud

Informative – an original speech that will inform you about something you probably didn’t know

Duet Acting – an interpretation of a play performed by two people

Oral Interpretation of Drama – an interpretation of a play performed by a group of three to five people

Please consider this a personal invitation from the students and coaches who would be honored if you would join them as they prepare for the homestretch of the season.