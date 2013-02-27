Grocery Mart goes green

By Wendy Etuk

Store owner Tony Meyer stands in front of the new efficient meat cases that were installed last week at Grocery Mart. The new cases will help prolong the shelf life of meat and will hold more product. The old cases were run with a 7 horsepower compresser, and the new ones with a 2 horsepower compressor. Tony says that they can already see a difference in the shelf life. He will be attending a food show in Omaha next week to see what new products he can find to fill the new coolers.