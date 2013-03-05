Batesland Elementary School receives special gift

Daniel Skiroock of Schaumburg, Illinois was working on earning his Eagle Scout rank, and needed a worthy cause for his project. Skiroock contacted Connie Kaltenbach, principal of the Batesland School, last fall and Connie told Daniel that they had a new school and library and a lot of empty shelves to fill.

Daniel decided to collect as many books as he could for the school for his project, which he chose because of his love of reading and books. He was able to acquire a total of 6,527 books by enlisting the help of other Scout families, friends, and other libraries. This gift will certainly influence all of the students and families in the Batesland area.

Last Thursday night, Daniel made a special trip to Batesland with his father, who is a scout master, to be honored for his donation. Daniel was wrapped with a quilt and thanked by all of the families at the new school library.

Daniel has been in scouting for 11 years. He is a 17 year old junior at Schaumburg High School near Chicago, and plans to attend college and study engineering. He hopes to design products that will help others. He and his father plan to tour the Badlands, Mt. Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial before returning to Illinois.