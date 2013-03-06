Benefit Auction to be held this weekend for Jaggers family

Saturday evening, March 9, at 6:00 p.m. a benefit for the Jeff Jaggers’ family will begin. On the agenda is a meal and silent and live auction at the American Legion in Gordon. The list of items that have been donated so far includes: a Polaris 500 four-wheeler, a child’s four wheeler, a 12 gauge shot gun, two AR-15 rifles, 2 golf carts, a turkey hunt, two buffalo hunts, meat, a Danny Woodhead signed rookie card...The list goes on and on!

Auctioneers for the event are Dan and Kirk Otte, Shawn Combs, Martin Swayne, and 10 year old, Lante Wiescarver.

Three hogs were purchased from Erik Frandsen and Rex Nelson by the Farmers Coop. Keith Wolken and Dave Reeves are in charge of the cooking. Bring a side dish or dessert if you would like to contribute.

If you are interested in donating an item for the auction please drop it off at BW Insurance in Rushville or the Farmers COOP in Gordon. An account has been set up at the Bank of the West in Gordon and at Security First in Rushville for monetary donations as well.

Jodi Elsea, 360-0635, Dave Tiensvold, 360-0327, and Dave Andrews, 360-3253, are the contacts for the event. Please give them a call for further information.