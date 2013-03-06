GMH now provides digital mammography

Gordon Memorial Hospital now provides the latest in mammography screening technology. The Hologic Dimension digital mammography incorporates revolutionary imaging technology that provides incredibly sharp breast images. The images appear on the technologist’s monitor in a matter of seconds, there is no waiting for film to develop, which means less time in the breast imaging suite for patients.

Gordon Memorial Hospital is a certified Pink Ribbon Facility, a distinction awarded only to an elite group of healthcare facilities. By offering women digital mammograms, the facility hopes to increase the number of area women who follow recommendations for regular screenings.

Digital mammography offers a number of other practical advantages and patient conveniences. Because there is no waiting for film to be developed it significantly reduces the need to repeat images. Digital images are easily stored and transferred electronically, allowing Radiologists to view images immediately following the examination.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women, exceeded only by lung cancer. Statistics indicate that one in eight women will develop breast cancer sometime in her life. The stage at which breast cancer is detected influences a woman’s chance of survival. If detected early, the five-year survival rate is 97%.

Gordon Memorial Hospital is committed to the fight against breast cancer. In offering digital mammography, Gordon Memorial Hospital provides the latest in imaging quality. If you would like to schedule a mammogram or have questions about this important breast health procedure, please contact Stephanie Rucker at 282-6204.