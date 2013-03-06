Every 3 years Northwest Community Action Partnership conducts a needs assessment survey within the counties of Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan, Cherry and Sioux counties. The data is gathered and then used as a basis to support funding opportunities to help address the issues that are revealed from the survey.

Please go to www.surveymonkey.com/s/NWCAP to take the survey.

Your input is valuable for the continued success of our agency. It should only take a few minutes to complete, but the assistance you are providing is priceless.