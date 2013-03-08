Gov. Heineman Appoints Paul Wess of Chadron to County Court, 12th Judicial District

(Lincoln, Neb.) Gov. Dave Heineman today announced his appointment of Paul G. Wess of Chadron to the County Court, 12th Judicial District.

Since 2004, Wess, 46, has served Dawes County as the Dawes County Public Defender, and since 2006, he has served as the felony Public Defender for Sheridan County. Formerly Wess has served as the Box Butte Deputy Public Defender. Wess has been in private practice since 2002, and has been involved in a number of small, local businesses.

“I am very pleased to have been selected,” said Wess. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of this district.”

Wess earned a degree from Chadron State College and his Juris Doctor from University of Nebraska College of Law.

The 12th Judicial District consists of Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux counties. The vacancy was due to the retirement of Judge Charles Plantz.