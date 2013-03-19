Sheridan County Commissioners 3-18-13

March 18, 2013

Present were Chairman Dan Kling, Commissioners Jack Andersen and James Krotz and Deputy County Clerk Geri Ann Landreth.

Mr. Rudy Stanko appeared before the Commissioners to discuss the budget of the Sheridan County Attorney. Mr. Stanko was concerned that though the population of Sheridan County has continued to decline, the budget of the office of the County Attorney has increased. The Commissioners informed Mr. Stanko that every year in July and August the Commissioners invite citizens of the County to participate in the budget preparation process and encouraged him, along with other concerned citizens, to present their concerns to the Board at that time.

Mr. Stanko also presented to the board a request to use the District Courtroom for the purpose of convening what he called a “Common Law Grand Jury” – a convocation of those with some complaint against a public official. The Board informed Mr. Stanko that such a “Common Law Grand Jury” would have no standing in the judicial system of the state of Nebraska and informed him of the simple process of convening a Grand Jury as provided in the state statues. Mr. Stanko stated that he preferred to pursue the “common law” approach by which a secret convocation of complainants gathers to formalize their accusations. The Commissioners denied Mr. Stanko’s request to use the District Courtroom for this purpose and suggested that he seek some other meeting place for his convocation.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester presented to the Board his analysis of the bids for a new Semi tractor opened at the March 11 meeting of the commissioners. The Commissioners agreed unanimously to accept the bid of $100,500 from Sahling Kenworth for a Kenworth T-800. The Kenworth truck is powered by a Cummins diesel engine and there is a certified Kenworth mechanic in Hay Springs (Toof). The fact that the County already has several Kenworth trucks contributes to the interchangeability of parts that can lead to significant savings of time and money.

After consulting with Sheriff Robbins the Commissioners approved an updated inter-local agreement with the city of Gordon to allow city police officers to function outside the city limits with the approval of the Sheriff.

Sheriff Robbins and Building Superintendent Dwaine Sones met with the Commissioners to discuss plans to relocate female prisoners while sandblasting and re-painting the showers in the county jail. Housing and transporting of county prisoners to Cherry and/or Box Butte Counties is extremely costly. The group considered several possible solutions and agreed to meet again on March 25 to continue the conversation.

Ron Nealeigh of LEGAL SHEILD, a legal services organization serving county employees and other employee groups, met with the Commissioners to request permission to present to all County employees the program of legal aid services his company provides. The Commissioners told Mr. Nealeigh that they would not permit him to present his program to County employees “on the clock” but that he might make his presentation to them during their breaks or after hours.

As usual when the unicameral is in session the Commissioners discussed pending legislation. The Board discussed LB62, which sets the levy for Fire Departments outside of County Authority. The Board agreed to encourage Commissioner Andersen to express to the Legislative Revenue Committee, before which he will testify on March 21, the Board’s support for the bill.

The Board will meet next on Monday, March 25, 2013 at 9:00 a.m.

