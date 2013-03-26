Students receive tools for success

The Gordon-Rushville Public Schools are the fortunate recipients of a generous donation from the Gordon Alco Store and manager Carol Langer. The store is changing its hardware line, and therefore donated its entire current hardware inventory to the school. A trailer load of paint, tools, fans, plumbing and electrical supplies, etc., valued at nearly $30,000, was donated to the schools. The supplies will be dispersed among the various school buildings in the district. Some will be used for repairs and maintenance, and some of the materials for student projects and activities.

Pictured below with the trailer load of supplies are Gordon-Rushville High School students Dani Campbell, Corby Johns, Logan Colwell, Trevor Standing Soldier, Brad Frandsen and Gary Kaplan.