Hay Springs Fire and EMT receive Monsanto Grant

Photo by Wendy Etuk

Hay Springs Fire Department and EMT received a check for $2,500 each from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities fund, created by Monsanto through their seed companies, Channel and DeKalb. Shown above receiving the check are front row: Ryan Turman, Holly Scherbarth, Carlyn Hughbanks, Dan Marostica; District manager for DeKalb, Rory Hughbanks. Back row: Jim Milne, Jr; Crop Advisor for Channel, Craig House, Rick Schneider, Jerry Dahlgren, Everett Langford, T.J. Scherbarth, Jim Shramm, Jean Hoefer, Randy Turman.