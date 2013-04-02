Hay Springs Fire and EMT receive Monsanto Grant

Photo by Wendy Etuk 

Hay Springs Fire Department and EMT received a check for $2,500 each from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities fund, created by Monsanto through their seed companies, Channel and DeKalb.  Shown above receiving the check are front row: Ryan Turman, Holly Scherbarth, Carlyn Hughbanks, Dan Marostica; District manager for DeKalb, Rory Hughbanks.  Back row:  Jim Milne, Jr; Crop Advisor for Channel, Craig House, Rick Schneider,  Jerry Dahlgren, Everett Langford, T.J. Scherbarth, Jim Shramm, Jean Hoefer, Randy Turman.

